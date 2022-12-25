THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, DEC. 25, 2022
Columbus Blue Jackets
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|13
|Johnny Gaudreau
|33
|10
|24
|34
|-16
|10
|0
|0
|2
|93
|.108
|F
|38
|Boone Jenner
|30
|11
|11
|22
|-12
|12
|5
|0
|1
|93
|.118
|F
|96
|Jack Roslovic
|30
|3
|15
|18
|-4
|8
|1
|2
|0
|49
|.061
|F
|91
|Kent Johnson
|30
|8
|8
|16
|-7
|4
|2
|0
|0
|40
|.200
|F
|29
|Patrik Laine
|20
|9
|7
|16
|-7
|8
|1
|0
|0
|72
|.125
|F
|14
|Gustav Nyquist
|33
|6
|10
|16
|-9
|14
|0
|0
|0
|61
|.098
|F
|59
|Yegor Chinakhov
|30
|4
|9
|13
|-6
|10
|1
|0
|0
|44
|.091
|F
|7
|Sean Kuraly
|31
|7
|3
|10
|-14
|30
|0
|1
|0
|50
|.140
|F
|50
|Eric Robinson
|31
|3
|7
|10
|-9
|6
|0
|0
|1
|44
|.068
|D
|47
|Marcus Bjork
|20
|3
|6
|9
|-5
|16
|1
|0
|0
|23
|.130
|D
|4
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|33
|2
|7
|9
|-3
|18
|0
|0
|2
|38
|.053
|D
|44
|Erik Gudbranson
|32
|1
|7
|8
|-15
|28
|0
|0
|1
|47
|.021
|D
|8
|Zach Werenski
|13
|3
|5
|8
|-6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|.073
|D
|22
|Jake Bean
|14
|1
|5
|6
|-2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.063
|F
|34
|Cole Sillinger
|30
|2
|4
|6
|-6
|12
|1
|0
|0
|41
|.049
|F
|93
|Jakub Voracek
|11
|1
|5
|6
|-7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|17
|.059
|F
|24
|Mathieu Olivier
|28
|2
|3
|5
|-11
|43
|0
|0
|1
|30
|.067
|D
|2
|Andrew Peeke
|33
|3
|2
|5
|-10
|14
|0
|0
|1
|32
|.094
|F
|52
|Emil Bemstrom
|7
|2
|2
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.125
|F
|86
|Kirill Marchenko
|10
|4
|0
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|14
|.286
|D
|77
|Nick Blankenburg
|7
|2
|1
|3
|-5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|13
|.154
|F
|17
|Justin Danforth
|6
|2
|1
|3
|-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.200
|F
|19
|Liam Foudy
|17
|0
|3
|3
|-11
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|D
|23
|Jake Christiansen
|17
|0
|2
|2
|-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.000
|D
|15
|Gavin Bayreuther
|12
|0
|1
|1
|-2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.000
|F
|16
|Brendan Gaunce
|5
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|D
|75
|Tim Berni
|10
|0
|0
|0
|-8
|6
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.000
|D
|27
|Adam Boqvist
|5
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|21
|Josh Dunne
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|64
|Trey Fix-Wolansky
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|D
|55
|David Jiricek
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|72
|Carson Meyer
|7
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|33
|89
|149
|238
|-189
|279
|14
|3
|10
|970
|.092
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|33
|134
|220
|354
|175
|241
|23
|3
|22
|1173
|.114
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|90
|Elvis Merzlikins
|14
|705
|4.68
|4
|8
|0
|0
|55
|403
|0.864
|0
|0
|2
|70
|Joonas Korpisalo
|13
|648
|3.43
|4
|5
|1
|0
|37
|388
|0.905
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Daniil Tarasov
|12
|617
|3.4
|2
|8
|1
|0
|35
|375
|0.907
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|33
|1992
|3.85
|10
|21
|2
|0
|127
|1166
|.886
|89
|149
|279
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|33
|1992
|2.55
|23
|7
|3
|2
|84
|965
|.908
|134
|220
|241
