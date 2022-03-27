THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, MARCH 27, 2022

Columbus Blue Jackets

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F28Oliver Bjorkstrand64232649-2610701171.135
F29Patrik Laine47252449-216407137.182
F93Jakub Voracek6354348-1032202118.042
F38Boone Jenner59232144-1122803160.144
D8Zach Werenski60103242-1322402196.051
F14Gustav Nyquist66162440-92034091.176
F13Max Domi539233223700077.117
F96Jack Roslovic651220320810195.126
D44Vladislav Gavrikov6432427-14800170.043
F7Sean Kuraly66111324353000103.107
F50Eric Robinson518132111201170.114
F34Cole Sillinger63111021-2125003118.093
D27Adam Boqvist4111920-101030152.212
F42Alexandre Texier361192001201059.186
D22Jake Bean5151318-52600272.069
D2Andrew Peeke6611213-154600055.018
F59Yegor Chinakhov557512-251410187.080
D46Dean Kukan34371021400036.083
D5Gavin Bayreuther3808802200043.000
F52Emil Bemstrom253472400137.081
D53Gabriel Carlsson312575800012.167
F17Justin Danforth295272600047.106
F15Gregory Hofmann242576800233.061
F23Brendan Gaunce164260600025.160
F64Trey Fix-Wolansky6112-100005.200
D32Jake Christiansen4101200002.500
D4Scott Harrington7011-460005.000
F19Liam Foudy1000-100001.000
F11Kevin Stenlund3000020003.000
TEAM TOTALS66212359571-134505336281981.107
OPPONENT TOTALS66244412656109459436322336.104
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
90Elvis Merzlikins4424283.3922155213714120.903026
70Joonas Korpisalo2211284.1571100786340.877002
30Jean-Francois Berube42403.253100131700.924010
40Daniil Tarasov41742.4020071110.937000
TEAM TOTALS6640023.563229522352327.896212359505
OPPONENT TOTALS6640022.9834221051971965.893244412459

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you