THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, MARCH 27, 2022
Columbus Blue Jackets
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|28
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|64
|23
|26
|49
|-26
|10
|7
|0
|1
|171
|.135
|F
|29
|Patrik Laine
|47
|25
|24
|49
|-2
|16
|4
|0
|7
|137
|.182
|F
|93
|Jakub Voracek
|63
|5
|43
|48
|-10
|32
|2
|0
|2
|118
|.042
|F
|38
|Boone Jenner
|59
|23
|21
|44
|-11
|22
|8
|0
|3
|160
|.144
|D
|8
|Zach Werenski
|60
|10
|32
|42
|-13
|22
|4
|0
|2
|196
|.051
|F
|14
|Gustav Nyquist
|66
|16
|24
|40
|-9
|20
|3
|4
|0
|91
|.176
|F
|13
|Max Domi
|53
|9
|23
|32
|2
|37
|0
|0
|0
|77
|.117
|F
|96
|Jack Roslovic
|65
|12
|20
|32
|0
|8
|1
|0
|1
|95
|.126
|D
|44
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|64
|3
|24
|27
|-1
|48
|0
|0
|1
|70
|.043
|F
|7
|Sean Kuraly
|66
|11
|13
|24
|3
|53
|0
|0
|0
|103
|.107
|F
|50
|Eric Robinson
|51
|8
|13
|21
|1
|12
|0
|1
|1
|70
|.114
|F
|34
|Cole Sillinger
|63
|11
|10
|21
|-21
|25
|0
|0
|3
|118
|.093
|D
|27
|Adam Boqvist
|41
|11
|9
|20
|-10
|10
|3
|0
|1
|52
|.212
|F
|42
|Alexandre Texier
|36
|11
|9
|20
|0
|12
|0
|1
|0
|59
|.186
|D
|22
|Jake Bean
|51
|5
|13
|18
|-5
|26
|0
|0
|2
|72
|.069
|D
|2
|Andrew Peeke
|66
|1
|12
|13
|-15
|46
|0
|0
|0
|55
|.018
|F
|59
|Yegor Chinakhov
|55
|7
|5
|12
|-25
|14
|1
|0
|1
|87
|.080
|D
|46
|Dean Kukan
|34
|3
|7
|10
|2
|14
|0
|0
|0
|36
|.083
|D
|5
|Gavin Bayreuther
|38
|0
|8
|8
|0
|22
|0
|0
|0
|43
|.000
|F
|52
|Emil Bemstrom
|25
|3
|4
|7
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|37
|.081
|D
|53
|Gabriel Carlsson
|31
|2
|5
|7
|5
|8
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.167
|F
|17
|Justin Danforth
|29
|5
|2
|7
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|47
|.106
|F
|15
|Gregory Hofmann
|24
|2
|5
|7
|6
|8
|0
|0
|2
|33
|.061
|F
|23
|Brendan Gaunce
|16
|4
|2
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|25
|.160
|F
|64
|Trey Fix-Wolansky
|6
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.200
|D
|32
|Jake Christiansen
|4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.500
|D
|4
|Scott Harrington
|7
|0
|1
|1
|-4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|19
|Liam Foudy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|11
|Kevin Stenlund
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|66
|212
|359
|571
|-134
|505
|33
|6
|28
|1981
|.107
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|66
|244
|412
|656
|109
|459
|43
|6
|32
|2336
|.104
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|90
|Elvis Merzlikins
|44
|2428
|3.39
|22
|15
|5
|2
|137
|1412
|0.903
|0
|2
|6
|70
|Joonas Korpisalo
|22
|1128
|4.15
|7
|11
|0
|0
|78
|634
|0.877
|0
|0
|2
|30
|Jean-Francois Berube
|4
|240
|3.25
|3
|1
|0
|0
|13
|170
|0.924
|0
|1
|0
|40
|Daniil Tarasov
|4
|174
|2.4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|111
|0.937
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|66
|4002
|3.56
|32
|29
|5
|2
|235
|2327
|.896
|212
|359
|505
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|66
|4002
|2.98
|34
|22
|10
|5
|197
|1965
|.893
|244
|412
|459
