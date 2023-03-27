THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, MARCH 27, 2023

Columbus Blue Jackets

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F13Johnny Gaudreau70184967-2922303184.098
F29Patrik Laine55223052-1216801184.120
F38Boone Jenner61251843-2640703200.125
F96Jack Roslovic6993241-910222109.083
F91Kent Johnson69152338-1312403100.150
D27Adam Boqvist3951722-7600160.083
F86Kirill Marchenko4919322-1510600102.186
F28Gustav Nyquist48101222-111602297.103
F50Eric Robinson65101121-17600195.105
F52Emil Bemstrom4561420-7620081.074
F7Sean Kuraly6110717-226601088.114
F24Mathieu Olivier6651015-208100175.067
D77Nick Blankenburg3641014-161600150.080
F59Yegor Chinakhov304913-61010044.091
D44Erik Gudbranson7011213-2457001102.010
D15Gavin Bayreuther4121012-132100048.042
D47Marcus Bjork273811-72410029.103
F19Liam Foudy526511-19800056.107
D2Andrew Peeke705611-302200177.065
F34Cole Sillinger643811-232220093.032
D84Vladislav Gavrikov523710-83000261.049
D8Zach Werenski13358-6000041.073
D22Jake Bean14156-2600016.063
F93Jakub Voracek11156-7010017.059
F17Justin Danforth6213-3400010.200
F18Lane Pederson14213-5200012.167
D23Jake Christiansen19022-4400021.000
D75Tim Berni49101-173000050.020
F16Brendan Gaunce5011-120009.000
F41Hunter McKown2011120003.000
F21Josh Dunne3000-100000.000
F64Trey Fix-Wolansky5000-100007.000
D55David Jiricek2000-420004.000
F72Carson Meyer13000-2400016.000
D6Billy Sweezey1000100000.000
TEAM TOTALS72195325520-385569375222140.091
OPPONENT TOTALS72284472756359501518482537.112
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
90Elvis Merzlikins3015604.23718201108890.876014
70Joonas Korpisalo2815503.17111130829260.911000
40Daniil Tarasov178743.9141110575280.892010
31Michael Hutchinson83284.211210231820.874010
TEAM TOTALS7243603.782342702722524.888195325569
OPPONENT TOTALS7243602.574915861852129.909284472501

