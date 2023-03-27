THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, MARCH 27, 2023
Columbus Blue Jackets
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|13
|Johnny Gaudreau
|70
|18
|49
|67
|-29
|22
|3
|0
|3
|184
|.098
|F
|29
|Patrik Laine
|55
|22
|30
|52
|-12
|16
|8
|0
|1
|184
|.120
|F
|38
|Boone Jenner
|61
|25
|18
|43
|-26
|40
|7
|0
|3
|200
|.125
|F
|96
|Jack Roslovic
|69
|9
|32
|41
|-9
|10
|2
|2
|2
|109
|.083
|F
|91
|Kent Johnson
|69
|15
|23
|38
|-13
|12
|4
|0
|3
|100
|.150
|D
|27
|Adam Boqvist
|39
|5
|17
|22
|-7
|6
|0
|0
|1
|60
|.083
|F
|86
|Kirill Marchenko
|49
|19
|3
|22
|-15
|10
|6
|0
|0
|102
|.186
|F
|28
|Gustav Nyquist
|48
|10
|12
|22
|-11
|16
|0
|2
|2
|97
|.103
|F
|50
|Eric Robinson
|65
|10
|11
|21
|-17
|6
|0
|0
|1
|95
|.105
|F
|52
|Emil Bemstrom
|45
|6
|14
|20
|-7
|6
|2
|0
|0
|81
|.074
|F
|7
|Sean Kuraly
|61
|10
|7
|17
|-22
|66
|0
|1
|0
|88
|.114
|F
|24
|Mathieu Olivier
|66
|5
|10
|15
|-20
|81
|0
|0
|1
|75
|.067
|D
|77
|Nick Blankenburg
|36
|4
|10
|14
|-16
|16
|0
|0
|1
|50
|.080
|F
|59
|Yegor Chinakhov
|30
|4
|9
|13
|-6
|10
|1
|0
|0
|44
|.091
|D
|44
|Erik Gudbranson
|70
|1
|12
|13
|-24
|57
|0
|0
|1
|102
|.010
|D
|15
|Gavin Bayreuther
|41
|2
|10
|12
|-13
|21
|0
|0
|0
|48
|.042
|D
|47
|Marcus Bjork
|27
|3
|8
|11
|-7
|24
|1
|0
|0
|29
|.103
|F
|19
|Liam Foudy
|52
|6
|5
|11
|-19
|8
|0
|0
|0
|56
|.107
|D
|2
|Andrew Peeke
|70
|5
|6
|11
|-30
|22
|0
|0
|1
|77
|.065
|F
|34
|Cole Sillinger
|64
|3
|8
|11
|-23
|22
|2
|0
|0
|93
|.032
|D
|84
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|52
|3
|7
|10
|-8
|30
|0
|0
|2
|61
|.049
|D
|8
|Zach Werenski
|13
|3
|5
|8
|-6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|.073
|D
|22
|Jake Bean
|14
|1
|5
|6
|-2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.063
|F
|93
|Jakub Voracek
|11
|1
|5
|6
|-7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|17
|.059
|F
|17
|Justin Danforth
|6
|2
|1
|3
|-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.200
|F
|18
|Lane Pederson
|14
|2
|1
|3
|-5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.167
|D
|23
|Jake Christiansen
|19
|0
|2
|2
|-4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|21
|.000
|D
|75
|Tim Berni
|49
|1
|0
|1
|-17
|30
|0
|0
|0
|50
|.020
|F
|16
|Brendan Gaunce
|5
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|F
|41
|Hunter McKown
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|21
|Josh Dunne
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|64
|Trey Fix-Wolansky
|5
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.000
|D
|55
|David Jiricek
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|72
|Carson Meyer
|13
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.000
|D
|6
|Billy Sweezey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|72
|195
|325
|520
|-385
|569
|37
|5
|22
|2140
|.091
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|72
|284
|472
|756
|359
|501
|51
|8
|48
|2537
|.112
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|90
|Elvis Merzlikins
|30
|1560
|4.23
|7
|18
|2
|0
|110
|889
|0.876
|0
|1
|4
|70
|Joonas Korpisalo
|28
|1550
|3.17
|11
|11
|3
|0
|82
|926
|0.911
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Daniil Tarasov
|17
|874
|3.91
|4
|11
|1
|0
|57
|528
|0.892
|0
|1
|0
|31
|Michael Hutchinson
|8
|328
|4.21
|1
|2
|1
|0
|23
|182
|0.874
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|72
|4360
|3.78
|23
|42
|7
|0
|272
|2524
|.888
|195
|325
|569
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|72
|4360
|2.57
|49
|15
|8
|6
|185
|2129
|.909
|284
|472
|501
