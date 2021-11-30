THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, NOV. 30, 2021
Columbus Blue Jackets
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|28
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|19
|6
|13
|19
|-6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|59
|.102
|F
|93
|Jakub Voracek
|19
|1
|17
|18
|-3
|10
|1
|0
|0
|34
|.029
|D
|8
|Zach Werenski
|19
|5
|10
|15
|0
|8
|3
|0
|1
|62
|.081
|F
|38
|Boone Jenner
|19
|10
|4
|14
|-5
|6
|5
|0
|1
|54
|.185
|D
|44
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|19
|2
|10
|12
|10
|10
|0
|0
|1
|22
|.091
|F
|29
|Patrik Laine
|9
|3
|7
|10
|2
|6
|0
|0
|2
|23
|.130
|F
|16
|Max Domi
|9
|3
|6
|9
|6
|8
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.200
|F
|14
|Gustav Nyquist
|19
|4
|5
|9
|0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|21
|.190
|F
|34
|Cole Sillinger
|19
|4
|5
|9
|-4
|15
|0
|0
|1
|47
|.085
|F
|42
|Alexandre Texier
|19
|6
|3
|9
|4
|6
|0
|1
|0
|35
|.171
|D
|22
|Jake Bean
|19
|3
|5
|8
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|25
|.120
|F
|96
|Jack Roslovic
|19
|3
|5
|8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|25
|.120
|D
|27
|Adam Boqvist
|12
|4
|2
|6
|-1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|15
|.267
|F
|15
|Gregory Hofmann
|18
|2
|4
|6
|3
|8
|0
|0
|2
|20
|.100
|F
|50
|Eric Robinson
|19
|2
|4
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|25
|.080
|F
|7
|Sean Kuraly
|19
|3
|2
|5
|5
|15
|0
|0
|0
|25
|.120
|D
|2
|Andrew Peeke
|19
|1
|4
|5
|1
|15
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|D
|5
|Gavin Bayreuther
|11
|0
|4
|4
|-3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.000
|F
|59
|Yegor Chinakhov
|15
|1
|3
|4
|-5
|6
|0
|0
|0
|30
|.033
|D
|53
|Gabriel Carlsson
|7
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.250
|F
|17
|Justin Danforth
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.143
|D
|4
|Scott Harrington
|6
|0
|1
|1
|-4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|46
|Dean Kukan
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|11
|Kevin Stenlund
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|19
|65
|116
|181
|4
|147
|12
|2
|10
|583
|.111
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|19
|59
|98
|157
|-13
|147
|9
|1
|7
|651
|.091
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|90
|Elvis Merzlikins
|12
|722
|2.41
|9
|3
|0
|1
|29
|408
|0.929
|0
|1
|2
|70
|Joonas Korpisalo
|7
|423
|3.96
|3
|4
|0
|0
|28
|241
|0.884
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|19
|1155
|3.0
|12
|7
|0
|1
|57
|649
|.909
|65
|116
|147
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|19
|1155
|3.05
|7
|7
|5
|1
|58
|576
|.889
|59
|98
|147
