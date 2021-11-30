THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, NOV. 30, 2021

Columbus Blue Jackets

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F28Oliver Bjorkstrand1961319-6420059.102
F93Jakub Voracek1911718-31010034.029
D8Zach Werenski19510150830162.081
F38Boone Jenner1910414-5650154.185
D44Vladislav Gavrikov1921012101000122.091
F29Patrik Laine937102600223.130
F16Max Domi93696800015.200
F14Gustav Nyquist194590401021.190
F34Cole Sillinger19459-41500147.085
F42Alexandre Texier196394601035.171
D22Jake Bean19358-1600125.120
F96Jack Roslovic193581200125.120
D27Adam Boqvist12426-1010015.267
F15Gregory Hofmann182463800220.100
F50Eric Robinson192462200025.080
F7Sean Kuraly1932551500025.120
D2Andrew Peeke1914511500010.100
D5Gavin Bayreuther11044-3600015.000
F59Yegor Chinakhov15134-5600030.033
D53Gabriel Carlsson7112000004.250
F17Justin Danforth3101000007.143
D4Scott Harrington6011-440004.000
D46Dean Kukan2000200003.000
F11Kevin Stenlund3000020003.000
TEAM TOTALS1965116181414712210583.111
OPPONENT TOTALS195998157-13147917651.091
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
90Elvis Merzlikins127222.419301294080.929012
70Joonas Korpisalo74233.963400282410.884000
TEAM TOTALS1911553.01270157649.90965116147
OPPONENT TOTALS1911553.05775158576.8895998147

