THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, JAN. 25, 2022

Columbus Blue Jackets

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F28Oliver Bjorkstrand37121527-17640198.122
F38Boone Jenner39161127-716501107.150
F93Jakub Voracek3712627-41410068.015
D8Zach Werenski3761622-88301117.051
F14Gustav Nyquist39101121-51014041.244
F42Alexandre Texier351192001201059.186
F16Max Domi298917-41800052.154
D44Vladislav Gavrikov372151742200141.049
F50Eric Robinson385111631000052.096
F96Jack Roslovic3861016-6200153.113
D22Jake Bean3841115-21600255.073
F29Patrik Laine206915-31200351.118
D27Adam Boqvist267714-10410134.206
F7Sean Kuraly39681492300060.100
F34Cole Sillinger366713-102100173.082
D2Andrew Peeke39189-52600024.042
F59Yegor Chinakhov30437-14800051.078
F15Gregory Hofmann242576800233.061
D5Gavin Bayreuther20055-21500020.000
D53Gabriel Carlsson17134120007.143
F17Justin Danforth13224-1000021.095
F52Emil Bemstrom10123-3200113.077
D46Dean Kukan101123800012.083
D4Scott Harrington7011-460005.000
D32Jake Christiansen3000000001.000
F19Liam Foudy1000-100001.000
F11Kevin Stenlund3000020003.000
TEAM TOTALS39118206324-80283155151153.102
OPPONENT TOTALS3913823437261271232201350.102
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
90Elvis Merzlikins2513353.06141012687690.912014
70Joonas Korpisalo158333.964800554620.881002
40Daniil Tarasov41742.4020071110.937000
TEAM TOTALS3923663.331820121301342.898118206283
OPPONENT TOTALS3923662.822111721101144.898138234271

