THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, JAN. 25, 2022
Columbus Blue Jackets
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|28
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|37
|12
|15
|27
|-17
|6
|4
|0
|1
|98
|.122
|F
|38
|Boone Jenner
|39
|16
|11
|27
|-7
|16
|5
|0
|1
|107
|.150
|F
|93
|Jakub Voracek
|37
|1
|26
|27
|-4
|14
|1
|0
|0
|68
|.015
|D
|8
|Zach Werenski
|37
|6
|16
|22
|-8
|8
|3
|0
|1
|117
|.051
|F
|14
|Gustav Nyquist
|39
|10
|11
|21
|-5
|10
|1
|4
|0
|41
|.244
|F
|42
|Alexandre Texier
|35
|11
|9
|20
|0
|12
|0
|1
|0
|59
|.186
|F
|16
|Max Domi
|29
|8
|9
|17
|-4
|18
|0
|0
|0
|52
|.154
|D
|44
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|37
|2
|15
|17
|4
|22
|0
|0
|1
|41
|.049
|F
|50
|Eric Robinson
|38
|5
|11
|16
|3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|52
|.096
|F
|96
|Jack Roslovic
|38
|6
|10
|16
|-6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|53
|.113
|D
|22
|Jake Bean
|38
|4
|11
|15
|-2
|16
|0
|0
|2
|55
|.073
|F
|29
|Patrik Laine
|20
|6
|9
|15
|-3
|12
|0
|0
|3
|51
|.118
|D
|27
|Adam Boqvist
|26
|7
|7
|14
|-10
|4
|1
|0
|1
|34
|.206
|F
|7
|Sean Kuraly
|39
|6
|8
|14
|9
|23
|0
|0
|0
|60
|.100
|F
|34
|Cole Sillinger
|36
|6
|7
|13
|-10
|21
|0
|0
|1
|73
|.082
|D
|2
|Andrew Peeke
|39
|1
|8
|9
|-5
|26
|0
|0
|0
|24
|.042
|F
|59
|Yegor Chinakhov
|30
|4
|3
|7
|-14
|8
|0
|0
|0
|51
|.078
|F
|15
|Gregory Hofmann
|24
|2
|5
|7
|6
|8
|0
|0
|2
|33
|.061
|D
|5
|Gavin Bayreuther
|20
|0
|5
|5
|-2
|15
|0
|0
|0
|20
|.000
|D
|53
|Gabriel Carlsson
|17
|1
|3
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.143
|F
|17
|Justin Danforth
|13
|2
|2
|4
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|.095
|F
|52
|Emil Bemstrom
|10
|1
|2
|3
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|13
|.077
|D
|46
|Dean Kukan
|10
|1
|1
|2
|3
|8
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.083
|D
|4
|Scott Harrington
|7
|0
|1
|1
|-4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|D
|32
|Jake Christiansen
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|19
|Liam Foudy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|11
|Kevin Stenlund
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|39
|118
|206
|324
|-80
|283
|15
|5
|15
|1153
|.102
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|39
|138
|234
|372
|61
|271
|23
|2
|20
|1350
|.102
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|90
|Elvis Merzlikins
|25
|1335
|3.06
|14
|10
|1
|2
|68
|769
|0.912
|0
|1
|4
|70
|Joonas Korpisalo
|15
|833
|3.96
|4
|8
|0
|0
|55
|462
|0.881
|0
|0
|2
|40
|Daniil Tarasov
|4
|174
|2.4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|111
|0.937
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|39
|2366
|3.33
|18
|20
|1
|2
|130
|1342
|.898
|118
|206
|283
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|39
|2366
|2.82
|21
|11
|7
|2
|110
|1144
|.898
|138
|234
|271
