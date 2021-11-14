THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, NOV. 14, 2021
Columbus Blue Jackets
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|28
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|12
|5
|10
|15
|-4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|35
|.143
|F
|93
|Jakub Voracek
|12
|1
|11
|12
|0
|10
|1
|0
|0
|21
|.048
|F
|29
|Patrik Laine
|9
|3
|7
|10
|2
|6
|0
|0
|2
|23
|.130
|F
|38
|Boone Jenner
|12
|6
|2
|8
|-4
|4
|3
|0
|1
|35
|.171
|F
|34
|Cole Sillinger
|12
|4
|3
|7
|0
|10
|0
|0
|1
|34
|.118
|D
|8
|Zach Werenski
|12
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|42
|.048
|D
|44
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|12
|0
|6
|6
|6
|8
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|F
|50
|Eric Robinson
|12
|2
|3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.133
|F
|42
|Alexandre Texier
|12
|4
|1
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|.200
|D
|22
|Jake Bean
|12
|3
|1
|4
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|18
|.167
|F
|16
|Max Domi
|4
|1
|3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.125
|F
|15
|Gregory Hofmann
|12
|1
|2
|3
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|10
|.100
|F
|7
|Sean Kuraly
|12
|2
|1
|3
|3
|9
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.154
|F
|14
|Gustav Nyquist
|12
|2
|1
|3
|-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.143
|F
|96
|Jack Roslovic
|12
|0
|3
|3
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.000
|D
|53
|Gabriel Carlsson
|7
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.250
|F
|59
|Yegor Chinakhov
|8
|0
|2
|2
|-5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|17
|.000
|D
|2
|Andrew Peeke
|12
|0
|2
|2
|-1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|5
|Gavin Bayreuther
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|D
|4
|Scott Harrington
|6
|0
|1
|1
|-4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|27
|Adam Boqvist
|5
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|D
|46
|Dean Kukan
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|11
|Kevin Stenlund
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|12
|37
|67
|104
|-9
|92
|7
|0
|6
|361
|.102
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|12
|37
|63
|100
|8
|86
|7
|0
|5
|417
|.089
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|90
|Elvis Merzlikins
|7
|421
|2.42
|5
|2
|0
|0
|17
|240
|0.929
|0
|1
|0
|70
|Joonas Korpisalo
|5
|303
|3.55
|2
|3
|0
|0
|18
|175
|0.897
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|12
|730
|2.92
|7
|5
|0
|0
|35
|415
|.911
|37
|67
|92
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|12
|730
|2.92
|5
|3
|4
|1
|35
|359
|.898
|37
|63
|86
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.