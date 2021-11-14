THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, NOV. 14, 2021

Columbus Blue Jackets

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F28Oliver Bjorkstrand1251015-4220035.143
F93Jakub Voracek121111201010021.048
F29Patrik Laine937102600223.130
F38Boone Jenner12628-4430135.171
F34Cole Sillinger1243701000134.118
D8Zach Werenski12257-2410042.048
D44Vladislav Gavrikov12066680009.000
F50Eric Robinson122352200015.133
F42Alexandre Texier124152000020.200
D22Jake Bean12314-1600118.167
F16Max Domi4134220008.125
F15Gregory Hofmann121231600110.100
F7Sean Kuraly122133900013.154
F14Gustav Nyquist12213-4200014.143
F96Jack Roslovic12033-1200019.000
D53Gabriel Carlsson7112000004.250
F59Yegor Chinakhov8022-5200017.000
D2Andrew Peeke12022-170004.000
D5Gavin Bayreuther4011040005.000
D4Scott Harrington6011-440004.000
D27Adam Boqvist5000-300005.000
D46Dean Kukan2000200003.000
F11Kevin Stenlund3000020003.000
TEAM TOTALS123767104-992706361.102
OPPONENT TOTALS123763100886705417.089
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
90Elvis Merzlikins74212.425200172400.929010
70Joonas Korpisalo53033.552300181750.897000
TEAM TOTALS127302.92750035415.911376792
OPPONENT TOTALS127302.92534135359.898376386

