THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, FEB. 24, 2022
Columbus Blue Jackets
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|38
|Boone Jenner
|50
|21
|19
|40
|-5
|18
|7
|0
|3
|137
|.153
|F
|29
|Patrik Laine
|31
|18
|17
|35
|4
|12
|3
|0
|6
|87
|.207
|F
|93
|Jakub Voracek
|48
|2
|33
|35
|-7
|18
|1
|0
|1
|89
|.022
|F
|28
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|48
|15
|18
|33
|-27
|6
|5
|0
|1
|119
|.126
|D
|8
|Zach Werenski
|48
|8
|25
|33
|-12
|16
|3
|0
|2
|153
|.052
|F
|14
|Gustav Nyquist
|50
|13
|18
|31
|-8
|14
|1
|4
|0
|63
|.206
|F
|16
|Max Domi
|40
|9
|15
|24
|0
|24
|0
|0
|0
|62
|.145
|D
|44
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|48
|2
|20
|22
|7
|28
|0
|0
|1
|54
|.037
|F
|96
|Jack Roslovic
|49
|8
|12
|20
|-4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|69
|.116
|F
|42
|Alexandre Texier
|36
|11
|9
|20
|0
|12
|0
|1
|0
|59
|.186
|D
|27
|Adam Boqvist
|37
|10
|8
|18
|-8
|8
|2
|0
|1
|45
|.222
|F
|7
|Sean Kuraly
|50
|8
|10
|18
|9
|27
|0
|0
|0
|75
|.107
|F
|50
|Eric Robinson
|42
|6
|11
|17
|0
|10
|0
|1
|0
|58
|.103
|F
|34
|Cole Sillinger
|47
|7
|9
|16
|-17
|23
|0
|0
|1
|87
|.080
|D
|22
|Jake Bean
|41
|4
|11
|15
|-1
|20
|0
|0
|2
|58
|.069
|F
|59
|Yegor Chinakhov
|41
|6
|5
|11
|-17
|14
|0
|0
|1
|73
|.082
|D
|2
|Andrew Peeke
|50
|1
|9
|10
|-10
|32
|0
|0
|0
|38
|.026
|D
|5
|Gavin Bayreuther
|30
|0
|8
|8
|1
|17
|0
|0
|0
|35
|.000
|F
|15
|Gregory Hofmann
|24
|2
|5
|7
|6
|8
|0
|0
|2
|33
|.061
|D
|46
|Dean Kukan
|18
|3
|3
|6
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|22
|.136
|F
|17
|Justin Danforth
|15
|3
|2
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|.125
|F
|23
|Brendan Gaunce
|7
|3
|2
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.273
|F
|52
|Emil Bemstrom
|13
|2
|2
|4
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|22
|.091
|D
|53
|Gabriel Carlsson
|18
|1
|3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.143
|F
|64
|Trey Fix-Wolansky
|5
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.250
|D
|4
|Scott Harrington
|7
|0
|1
|1
|-4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|D
|32
|Jake Christiansen
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|19
|Liam Foudy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|11
|Kevin Stenlund
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|50
|164
|278
|442
|-91
|347
|22
|6
|23
|1495
|.110
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|50
|182
|309
|491
|67
|327
|27
|4
|23
|1765
|.103
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|90
|Elvis Merzlikins
|32
|1735
|3.42
|18
|13
|1
|2
|99
|1020
|0.903
|0
|1
|4
|70
|Joonas Korpisalo
|18
|973
|3.82
|6
|8
|0
|0
|62
|548
|0.887
|0
|0
|2
|40
|Daniil Tarasov
|4
|174
|2.4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|111
|0.937
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Jean-Francois Berube
|2
|120
|3.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|78
|0.923
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|50
|3026
|3.48
|26
|23
|1
|2
|174
|1757
|.897
|164
|278
|347
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|50
|3026
|3.04
|24
|17
|9
|3
|152
|1482
|.890
|182
|309
|327
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.