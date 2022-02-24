THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, FEB. 24, 2022

Columbus Blue Jackets

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F38Boone Jenner50211940-518703137.153
F29Patrik Laine3118173541230687.207
F93Jakub Voracek4823335-71810189.022
F28Oliver Bjorkstrand48151833-276501119.126
D8Zach Werenski4882533-1216302153.052
F14Gustav Nyquist50131831-81414063.206
F16Max Domi409152402400062.145
D44Vladislav Gavrikov482202272800154.037
F96Jack Roslovic4981220-4200169.116
F42Alexandre Texier361192001201059.186
D27Adam Boqvist3710818-8820145.222
F7Sean Kuraly508101892700075.107
F50Eric Robinson426111701001058.103
F34Cole Sillinger477916-172300187.080
D22Jake Bean4141115-12000258.069
F59Yegor Chinakhov416511-171400173.082
D2Andrew Peeke501910-103200038.026
D5Gavin Bayreuther3008811700035.000
F15Gregory Hofmann242576800233.061
D46Dean Kukan1833601000022.136
F17Justin Danforth153252000024.125
F23Brendan Gaunce73251400011.273
F52Emil Bemstrom13224-1200122.091
D53Gabriel Carlsson18134220007.143
F64Trey Fix-Wolansky5112-100004.250
D4Scott Harrington7011-460005.000
D32Jake Christiansen3000000001.000
F19Liam Foudy1000-100001.000
F11Kevin Stenlund3000020003.000
TEAM TOTALS50164278442-91347226231495.110
OPPONENT TOTALS5018230949167327274231765.103
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
90Elvis Merzlikins3217353.421813129910200.903014
70Joonas Korpisalo189733.826800625480.887002
40Daniil Tarasov41742.4020071110.937000
30Jean-Francois Berube21203.020006780.923010
TEAM TOTALS5030263.482623121741757.897164278347
OPPONENT TOTALS5030263.042417931521482.890182309327

