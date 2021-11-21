THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, NOV. 21, 2021

Columbus Blue Jackets

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F28Oliver Bjorkstrand1551217-4420047.106
F93Jakub Voracek1511415-21010027.037
D8Zach Werenski154812-1620154.074
F38Boone Jenner159211-5640148.188
F29Patrik Laine937102600223.130
F34Cole Sillinger15448-31500141.098
D22Jake Bean15347-3600121.143
D44Vladislav Gavrikov1507791000017.000
F42Alexandre Texier156172201027.222
F14Gustav Nyquist15336-4200019.158
F50Eric Robinson152461200021.095
F59Yegor Chinakhov11134-4200023.043
F16Max Domi5134120009.111
F7Sean Kuraly1522431300018.111
F96Jack Roslovic150440200022.000
F15Gregory Hofmann141232800112.083
D2Andrew Peeke15033-190009.000
D5Gavin Bayreuther7022-460006.000
D53Gabriel Carlsson7112000004.250
D27Adam Boqvist8101-200009.111
F17Justin Danforth3101000007.143
D4Scott Harrington6011-440004.000
D46Dean Kukan2000200003.000
F11Kevin Stenlund3000020003.000
TEAM TOTALS154888136-15119917474.101
OPPONENT TOTALS15477712411119716508.093
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
90Elvis Merzlikins106022.697300273310.918010
70Joonas Korpisalo53033.552300181750.897000
TEAM TOTALS159153.0960045506.9074888119
OPPONENT TOTALS159153.0645145471.8994777119

