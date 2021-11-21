THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, NOV. 21, 2021
Columbus Blue Jackets
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|28
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|15
|5
|12
|17
|-4
|4
|2
|0
|0
|47
|.106
|F
|93
|Jakub Voracek
|15
|1
|14
|15
|-2
|10
|1
|0
|0
|27
|.037
|D
|8
|Zach Werenski
|15
|4
|8
|12
|-1
|6
|2
|0
|1
|54
|.074
|F
|38
|Boone Jenner
|15
|9
|2
|11
|-5
|6
|4
|0
|1
|48
|.188
|F
|29
|Patrik Laine
|9
|3
|7
|10
|2
|6
|0
|0
|2
|23
|.130
|F
|34
|Cole Sillinger
|15
|4
|4
|8
|-3
|15
|0
|0
|1
|41
|.098
|D
|22
|Jake Bean
|15
|3
|4
|7
|-3
|6
|0
|0
|1
|21
|.143
|D
|44
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|15
|0
|7
|7
|9
|10
|0
|0
|0
|17
|.000
|F
|42
|Alexandre Texier
|15
|6
|1
|7
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|27
|.222
|F
|14
|Gustav Nyquist
|15
|3
|3
|6
|-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.158
|F
|50
|Eric Robinson
|15
|2
|4
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|21
|.095
|F
|59
|Yegor Chinakhov
|11
|1
|3
|4
|-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.043
|F
|16
|Max Domi
|5
|1
|3
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.111
|F
|7
|Sean Kuraly
|15
|2
|2
|4
|3
|13
|0
|0
|0
|18
|.111
|F
|96
|Jack Roslovic
|15
|0
|4
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|22
|.000
|F
|15
|Gregory Hofmann
|14
|1
|2
|3
|2
|8
|0
|0
|1
|12
|.083
|D
|2
|Andrew Peeke
|15
|0
|3
|3
|-1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|D
|5
|Gavin Bayreuther
|7
|0
|2
|2
|-4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|D
|53
|Gabriel Carlsson
|7
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.250
|D
|27
|Adam Boqvist
|8
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.111
|F
|17
|Justin Danforth
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.143
|D
|4
|Scott Harrington
|6
|0
|1
|1
|-4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|46
|Dean Kukan
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|11
|Kevin Stenlund
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|15
|48
|88
|136
|-15
|119
|9
|1
|7
|474
|.101
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|15
|47
|77
|124
|11
|119
|7
|1
|6
|508
|.093
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|90
|Elvis Merzlikins
|10
|602
|2.69
|7
|3
|0
|0
|27
|331
|0.918
|0
|1
|0
|70
|Joonas Korpisalo
|5
|303
|3.55
|2
|3
|0
|0
|18
|175
|0.897
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|15
|915
|3.0
|9
|6
|0
|0
|45
|506
|.907
|48
|88
|119
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|15
|915
|3.0
|6
|4
|5
|1
|45
|471
|.899
|47
|77
|119
