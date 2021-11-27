THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, NOV. 27, 2021

Columbus Blue Jackets

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F28Oliver Bjorkstrand1861218-5420058.103
F93Jakub Voracek1811617-11010032.031
D8Zach Werenski1859142830157.088
F38Boone Jenner189413-5640151.176
D44Vladislav Gavrikov1821012141000122.091
F29Patrik Laine937102600223.130
F16Max Domi83697800014.214
F14Gustav Nyquist18459-1401021.190
F34Cole Sillinger18459-31500147.085
F96Jack Roslovic183584200125.120
F42Alexandre Texier186285401033.182
D22Jake Bean18347-1600124.125
F15Gregory Hofmann172466800218.111
F50Eric Robinson182463200024.083
F7Sean Kuraly1832561500022.136
D2Andrew Peeke1814541300010.100
D5Gavin Bayreuther10044-2600013.000
F59Yegor Chinakhov14134-3600029.034
D27Adam Boqvist11213-1000012.167
D53Gabriel Carlsson7112000004.250
F17Justin Danforth3101000007.143
D4Scott Harrington6011-440004.000
D46Dean Kukan2000200003.000
F11Kevin Stenlund3000020003.000
TEAM TOTALS18621101722914310210556.112
OPPONENT TOTALS185388141-38137916618.086
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
90Elvis Merzlikins127222.419301294080.929012
70Joonas Korpisalo63633.633300222080.894000
TEAM TOTALS1810952.831260151616.91462110143
OPPONENT TOTALS1810953.06675155549.8885388137

