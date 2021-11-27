THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, NOV. 27, 2021
Columbus Blue Jackets
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|28
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|18
|6
|12
|18
|-5
|4
|2
|0
|0
|58
|.103
|F
|93
|Jakub Voracek
|18
|1
|16
|17
|-1
|10
|1
|0
|0
|32
|.031
|D
|8
|Zach Werenski
|18
|5
|9
|14
|2
|8
|3
|0
|1
|57
|.088
|F
|38
|Boone Jenner
|18
|9
|4
|13
|-5
|6
|4
|0
|1
|51
|.176
|D
|44
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|18
|2
|10
|12
|14
|10
|0
|0
|1
|22
|.091
|F
|29
|Patrik Laine
|9
|3
|7
|10
|2
|6
|0
|0
|2
|23
|.130
|F
|16
|Max Domi
|8
|3
|6
|9
|7
|8
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.214
|F
|14
|Gustav Nyquist
|18
|4
|5
|9
|-1
|4
|0
|1
|0
|21
|.190
|F
|34
|Cole Sillinger
|18
|4
|5
|9
|-3
|15
|0
|0
|1
|47
|.085
|F
|96
|Jack Roslovic
|18
|3
|5
|8
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|25
|.120
|F
|42
|Alexandre Texier
|18
|6
|2
|8
|5
|4
|0
|1
|0
|33
|.182
|D
|22
|Jake Bean
|18
|3
|4
|7
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|24
|.125
|F
|15
|Gregory Hofmann
|17
|2
|4
|6
|6
|8
|0
|0
|2
|18
|.111
|F
|50
|Eric Robinson
|18
|2
|4
|6
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|24
|.083
|F
|7
|Sean Kuraly
|18
|3
|2
|5
|6
|15
|0
|0
|0
|22
|.136
|D
|2
|Andrew Peeke
|18
|1
|4
|5
|4
|13
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|D
|5
|Gavin Bayreuther
|10
|0
|4
|4
|-2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.000
|F
|59
|Yegor Chinakhov
|14
|1
|3
|4
|-3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|29
|.034
|D
|27
|Adam Boqvist
|11
|2
|1
|3
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.167
|D
|53
|Gabriel Carlsson
|7
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.250
|F
|17
|Justin Danforth
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.143
|D
|4
|Scott Harrington
|6
|0
|1
|1
|-4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|46
|Dean Kukan
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|11
|Kevin Stenlund
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|18
|62
|110
|172
|29
|143
|10
|2
|10
|556
|.112
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|18
|53
|88
|141
|-38
|137
|9
|1
|6
|618
|.086
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|90
|Elvis Merzlikins
|12
|722
|2.41
|9
|3
|0
|1
|29
|408
|0.929
|0
|1
|2
|70
|Joonas Korpisalo
|6
|363
|3.63
|3
|3
|0
|0
|22
|208
|0.894
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|18
|1095
|2.83
|12
|6
|0
|1
|51
|616
|.914
|62
|110
|143
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|18
|1095
|3.06
|6
|7
|5
|1
|55
|549
|.888
|53
|88
|137
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.