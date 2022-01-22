THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, JAN. 22, 2022

Columbus Blue Jackets

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F28Oliver Bjorkstrand36121527-16640196.125
F38Boone Jenner38161127-716501102.157
F93Jakub Voracek3612526-51210063.016
F14Gustav Nyquist38101121-61014041.244
D8Zach Werenski3661521-78301115.052
F42Alexandre Texier341192001201058.190
F16Max Domi288917-31800048.167
D44Vladislav Gavrikov362151742200137.054
F50Eric Robinson375111641000050.100
F96Jack Roslovic3761016-5200151.118
D22Jake Bean3741115-11600255.073
F29Patrik Laine196915-21000349.122
D27Adam Boqvist267714-10410134.206
F7Sean Kuraly38581392100056.089
F34Cole Sillinger356713-102100171.085
D2Andrew Peeke38189-42600024.042
F59Yegor Chinakhov29437-14800051.078
F15Gregory Hofmann242576800233.061
D5Gavin Bayreuther19055-21500019.000
D53Gabriel Carlsson17134120007.143
F17Justin Danforth13224-1000021.095
F52Emil Bemstrom10123-3200113.077
D46Dean Kukan91122800012.083
D4Scott Harrington7011-460005.000
D32Jake Christiansen3000000001.000
F19Liam Foudy1000-100001.000
F11Kevin Stenlund3000020003.000
TEAM TOTALS38117204321-75277155151117.105
OPPONENT TOTALS3813623136756267232191317.103
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
90Elvis Merzlikins2412773.114912667360.91014
70Joonas Korpisalo158333.964800554620.881002
40Daniil Tarasov41742.4020071110.937000
TEAM TOTALS3823063.371819121281309.897117204277
OPPONENT TOTALS3823062.872011721091108.895136231267

