THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, JAN. 2, 2022

Columbus Blue Jackets

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F28Oliver Bjorkstrand2891423-12630078.115
F93Jakub Voracek3012223-21210052.019
F38Boone Jenner3012820-61050178.154
D8Zach Werenski3061420-2830192.065
F42Alexandre Texier30118194601052.212
F16Max Domi20781521000034.206
D44Vladislav Gavrikov302121431600132.063
F96Jack Roslovic295914-3200142.119
F14Gustav Nyquist306713-4602029.207
F50Eric Robinson2958134600041.122
D22Jake Bean30481201200248.083
D27Adam Boqvist207411-4410125.280
F29Patrik Laine1147112600232.125
F34Cole Sillinger305611-91900159.085
F7Sean Kuraly30551051700044.114
F15Gregory Hofmann242576800233.061
D2Andrew Peeke30167-32600020.050
D5Gavin Bayreuther17055-31100018.000
D53Gabriel Carlsson15134120006.167
F59Yegor Chinakhov21134-10800036.028
F17Justin Danforth13224-1000021.095
F52Emil Bemstrom2011-100000.000
D4Scott Harrington6011-440004.000
D46Dean Kukan2000200003.000
F11Kevin Stenlund3000020003.000
TEAM TOTALS3096167263-3521113312883.109
OPPONENT TOTALS3010417427822205171141056.098
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
90Elvis Merzlikins2111433.212811616560.907014
70Joonas Korpisalo94903.83400312840.891000
40Daniil Tarasov41742.4020071110.937000
TEAM TOTALS3018263.3151411991051.90296167211
OPPONENT TOTALS3018262.931587288875.891104174205

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you