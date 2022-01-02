THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, JAN. 2, 2022
Columbus Blue Jackets
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|28
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|28
|9
|14
|23
|-12
|6
|3
|0
|0
|78
|.115
|F
|93
|Jakub Voracek
|30
|1
|22
|23
|-2
|12
|1
|0
|0
|52
|.019
|F
|38
|Boone Jenner
|30
|12
|8
|20
|-6
|10
|5
|0
|1
|78
|.154
|D
|8
|Zach Werenski
|30
|6
|14
|20
|-2
|8
|3
|0
|1
|92
|.065
|F
|42
|Alexandre Texier
|30
|11
|8
|19
|4
|6
|0
|1
|0
|52
|.212
|F
|16
|Max Domi
|20
|7
|8
|15
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|34
|.206
|D
|44
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|30
|2
|12
|14
|3
|16
|0
|0
|1
|32
|.063
|F
|96
|Jack Roslovic
|29
|5
|9
|14
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|42
|.119
|F
|14
|Gustav Nyquist
|30
|6
|7
|13
|-4
|6
|0
|2
|0
|29
|.207
|F
|50
|Eric Robinson
|29
|5
|8
|13
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|41
|.122
|D
|22
|Jake Bean
|30
|4
|8
|12
|0
|12
|0
|0
|2
|48
|.083
|D
|27
|Adam Boqvist
|20
|7
|4
|11
|-4
|4
|1
|0
|1
|25
|.280
|F
|29
|Patrik Laine
|11
|4
|7
|11
|2
|6
|0
|0
|2
|32
|.125
|F
|34
|Cole Sillinger
|30
|5
|6
|11
|-9
|19
|0
|0
|1
|59
|.085
|F
|7
|Sean Kuraly
|30
|5
|5
|10
|5
|17
|0
|0
|0
|44
|.114
|F
|15
|Gregory Hofmann
|24
|2
|5
|7
|6
|8
|0
|0
|2
|33
|.061
|D
|2
|Andrew Peeke
|30
|1
|6
|7
|-3
|26
|0
|0
|0
|20
|.050
|D
|5
|Gavin Bayreuther
|17
|0
|5
|5
|-3
|11
|0
|0
|0
|18
|.000
|D
|53
|Gabriel Carlsson
|15
|1
|3
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.167
|F
|59
|Yegor Chinakhov
|21
|1
|3
|4
|-10
|8
|0
|0
|0
|36
|.028
|F
|17
|Justin Danforth
|13
|2
|2
|4
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|.095
|F
|52
|Emil Bemstrom
|2
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|4
|Scott Harrington
|6
|0
|1
|1
|-4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|46
|Dean Kukan
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|11
|Kevin Stenlund
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|30
|96
|167
|263
|-35
|211
|13
|3
|12
|883
|.109
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|30
|104
|174
|278
|22
|205
|17
|1
|14
|1056
|.098
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|90
|Elvis Merzlikins
|21
|1143
|3.2
|12
|8
|1
|1
|61
|656
|0.907
|0
|1
|4
|70
|Joonas Korpisalo
|9
|490
|3.8
|3
|4
|0
|0
|31
|284
|0.891
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Daniil Tarasov
|4
|174
|2.4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|111
|0.937
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|30
|1826
|3.3
|15
|14
|1
|1
|99
|1051
|.902
|96
|167
|211
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|30
|1826
|2.93
|15
|8
|7
|2
|88
|875
|.891
|104
|174
|205
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.