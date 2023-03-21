THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, MARCH 21, 2023
Columbus Blue Jackets
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|13
|Johnny Gaudreau
|67
|17
|46
|63
|-29
|22
|2
|0
|3
|177
|.096
|F
|29
|Patrik Laine
|54
|22
|28
|50
|-14
|16
|8
|0
|1
|182
|.121
|F
|38
|Boone Jenner
|58
|23
|17
|40
|-22
|40
|6
|0
|2
|194
|.119
|F
|96
|Jack Roslovic
|66
|7
|29
|36
|-9
|10
|1
|2
|1
|102
|.069
|F
|91
|Kent Johnson
|66
|14
|20
|34
|-13
|12
|4
|0
|3
|98
|.143
|F
|28
|Gustav Nyquist
|48
|10
|12
|22
|-11
|16
|0
|2
|2
|97
|.103
|F
|86
|Kirill Marchenko
|46
|18
|3
|21
|-13
|10
|6
|0
|0
|96
|.188
|D
|27
|Adam Boqvist
|36
|3
|16
|19
|-11
|4
|0
|0
|1
|52
|.058
|F
|50
|Eric Robinson
|62
|8
|10
|18
|-15
|6
|0
|0
|1
|90
|.089
|F
|52
|Emil Bemstrom
|42
|5
|12
|17
|-6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|75
|.067
|F
|7
|Sean Kuraly
|59
|10
|7
|17
|-18
|66
|0
|1
|0
|86
|.116
|F
|24
|Mathieu Olivier
|64
|5
|9
|14
|-21
|81
|0
|0
|1
|73
|.068
|D
|77
|Nick Blankenburg
|33
|4
|9
|13
|-11
|14
|0
|0
|1
|45
|.089
|F
|59
|Yegor Chinakhov
|30
|4
|9
|13
|-6
|10
|1
|0
|0
|44
|.091
|D
|44
|Erik Gudbranson
|68
|1
|12
|13
|-22
|55
|0
|0
|1
|101
|.010
|D
|15
|Gavin Bayreuther
|38
|2
|9
|11
|-8
|19
|0
|0
|0
|41
|.049
|D
|47
|Marcus Bjork
|27
|3
|8
|11
|-7
|24
|1
|0
|0
|29
|.103
|F
|19
|Liam Foudy
|49
|5
|5
|10
|-18
|8
|0
|0
|0
|51
|.098
|D
|84
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|52
|3
|7
|10
|-8
|30
|0
|0
|2
|61
|.049
|D
|2
|Andrew Peeke
|67
|5
|5
|10
|-25
|22
|0
|0
|1
|73
|.068
|F
|34
|Cole Sillinger
|63
|3
|7
|10
|-21
|22
|2
|0
|0
|92
|.033
|D
|8
|Zach Werenski
|13
|3
|5
|8
|-6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|.073
|D
|22
|Jake Bean
|14
|1
|5
|6
|-2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.063
|F
|93
|Jakub Voracek
|11
|1
|5
|6
|-7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|17
|.059
|F
|17
|Justin Danforth
|6
|2
|1
|3
|-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.200
|D
|23
|Jake Christiansen
|18
|0
|2
|2
|-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|21
|.000
|D
|75
|Tim Berni
|46
|1
|0
|1
|-19
|30
|0
|0
|0
|46
|.022
|F
|16
|Brendan Gaunce
|5
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|F
|18
|Lane Pederson
|11
|1
|0
|1
|-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.143
|F
|21
|Josh Dunne
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|64
|Trey Fix-Wolansky
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|D
|55
|David Jiricek
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|72
|Carson Meyer
|13
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.000
|D
|6
|Billy Sweezey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|69
|181
|302
|483
|-359
|557
|34
|5
|20
|2052
|.088
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|69
|266
|439
|705
|332
|481
|49
|8
|47
|2430
|.109
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|90
|Elvis Merzlikins
|29
|1523
|4.1
|7
|17
|2
|0
|104
|865
|0.88
|0
|1
|4
|70
|Joonas Korpisalo
|28
|1550
|3.17
|11
|11
|3
|0
|82
|926
|0.911
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Daniil Tarasov
|16
|812
|3.77
|3
|11
|1
|0
|51
|491
|0.896
|0
|1
|0
|31
|Michael Hutchinson
|6
|244
|4.16
|0
|2
|1
|0
|17
|136
|0.875
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|69
|4176
|3.68
|21
|41
|7
|0
|254
|2417
|.890
|181
|302
|557
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|69
|4176
|2.48
|48
|15
|6
|6
|171
|2041
|.912
|266
|439
|481
