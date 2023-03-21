THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, MARCH 21, 2023

Columbus Blue Jackets

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F13Johnny Gaudreau67174663-2922203177.096
F29Patrik Laine54222850-1416801182.121
F38Boone Jenner58231740-2240602194.119
F96Jack Roslovic6672936-910121102.069
F91Kent Johnson66142034-131240398.143
F28Gustav Nyquist48101222-111602297.103
F86Kirill Marchenko4618321-131060096.188
D27Adam Boqvist3631619-11400152.058
F50Eric Robinson6281018-15600190.089
F52Emil Bemstrom4251217-6420075.067
F7Sean Kuraly5910717-186601086.116
F24Mathieu Olivier645914-218100173.068
D77Nick Blankenburg334913-111400145.089
F59Yegor Chinakhov304913-61010044.091
D44Erik Gudbranson6811213-2255001101.010
D15Gavin Bayreuther382911-81900041.049
D47Marcus Bjork273811-72410029.103
F19Liam Foudy495510-18800051.098
D84Vladislav Gavrikov523710-83000261.049
D2Andrew Peeke675510-252200173.068
F34Cole Sillinger633710-212220092.033
D8Zach Werenski13358-6000041.073
D22Jake Bean14156-2600016.063
F93Jakub Voracek11156-7010017.059
F17Justin Danforth6213-3400010.200
D23Jake Christiansen18022-3400021.000
D75Tim Berni46101-193000046.022
F16Brendan Gaunce5011-120009.000
F18Lane Pederson11101-420007.143
F21Josh Dunne3000-100000.000
F64Trey Fix-Wolansky4000000006.000
D55David Jiricek2000-420004.000
F72Carson Meyer13000-2400016.000
D6Billy Sweezey1000100000.000
TEAM TOTALS69181302483-359557345202052.088
OPPONENT TOTALS69266439705332481498472430.109
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
90Elvis Merzlikins2915234.1717201048650.88014
70Joonas Korpisalo2815503.17111130829260.911000
40Daniil Tarasov168123.7731110514910.896010
31Michael Hutchinson62444.160210171360.875010
TEAM TOTALS6941763.682141702542417.890181302557
OPPONENT TOTALS6941762.484815661712041.912266439481

