THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, DEC. 13, 2021
Columbus Blue Jackets
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|28
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|26
|9
|14
|23
|-10
|6
|3
|0
|0
|73
|.123
|F
|93
|Jakub Voracek
|26
|1
|21
|22
|-1
|10
|1
|0
|0
|43
|.023
|F
|38
|Boone Jenner
|26
|11
|7
|18
|-5
|6
|5
|0
|1
|66
|.167
|D
|8
|Zach Werenski
|26
|5
|12
|17
|0
|8
|3
|0
|1
|80
|.063
|F
|16
|Max Domi
|16
|6
|8
|14
|6
|10
|0
|0
|0
|27
|.222
|F
|42
|Alexandre Texier
|26
|9
|5
|14
|2
|6
|0
|1
|0
|48
|.188
|D
|44
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|26
|2
|11
|13
|5
|10
|0
|0
|1
|29
|.069
|F
|96
|Jack Roslovic
|25
|5
|7
|12
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|41
|.122
|D
|22
|Jake Bean
|26
|4
|7
|11
|0
|6
|0
|0
|2
|41
|.098
|F
|29
|Patrik Laine
|9
|3
|7
|10
|2
|6
|0
|0
|2
|23
|.130
|F
|14
|Gustav Nyquist
|26
|4
|6
|10
|-4
|4
|0
|1
|0
|25
|.160
|F
|50
|Eric Robinson
|26
|3
|7
|10
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|35
|.086
|F
|34
|Cole Sillinger
|26
|5
|5
|10
|-7
|19
|0
|0
|1
|53
|.094
|D
|27
|Adam Boqvist
|18
|6
|3
|9
|-2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|23
|.261
|F
|7
|Sean Kuraly
|26
|5
|4
|9
|3
|17
|0
|0
|0
|39
|.128
|F
|15
|Gregory Hofmann
|23
|2
|5
|7
|6
|8
|0
|0
|2
|30
|.067
|D
|2
|Andrew Peeke
|26
|1
|6
|7
|-2
|17
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.053
|D
|5
|Gavin Bayreuther
|15
|0
|4
|4
|-4
|11
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.000
|F
|59
|Yegor Chinakhov
|18
|1
|3
|4
|-7
|8
|0
|0
|0
|32
|.031
|D
|53
|Gabriel Carlsson
|11
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.200
|F
|17
|Justin Danforth
|10
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.063
|D
|4
|Scott Harrington
|6
|0
|1
|1
|-4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|46
|Dean Kukan
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|11
|Kevin Stenlund
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|26
|84
|148
|232
|-18
|178
|13
|2
|12
|775
|.108
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|26
|85
|139
|224
|8
|178
|13
|1
|11
|889
|.096
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|90
|Elvis Merzlikins
|17
|960
|2.87
|11
|5
|1
|1
|46
|539
|0.915
|0
|1
|2
|70
|Joonas Korpisalo
|8
|470
|3.95
|3
|4
|0
|0
|31
|269
|0.885
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Daniil Tarasov
|3
|134
|2.22
|0
|2
|0
|0
|5
|78
|0.936
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|26
|1581
|3.15
|14
|11
|1
|1
|82
|886
|.904
|84
|148
|178
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|26
|1581
|2.92
|12
|8
|6
|2
|76
|767
|.892
|85
|139
|178
