THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, DEC. 13, 2021

Columbus Blue Jackets

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F28Oliver Bjorkstrand2691423-10630073.123
F93Jakub Voracek2612122-11010043.023
F38Boone Jenner2611718-5650166.167
D8Zach Werenski26512170830180.063
F16Max Domi16681461000027.222
F42Alexandre Texier2695142601048.188
D44Vladislav Gavrikov262111351000129.069
F96Jack Roslovic255712-1200141.122
D22Jake Bean2647110600241.098
F29Patrik Laine937102600223.130
F14Gustav Nyquist264610-4401025.160
F50Eric Robinson2637102600035.086
F34Cole Sillinger265510-71900153.094
D27Adam Boqvist18639-2210123.261
F7Sean Kuraly2654931700039.128
F15Gregory Hofmann232576800230.067
D2Andrew Peeke26167-21700019.053
D5Gavin Bayreuther15044-41100016.000
F59Yegor Chinakhov18134-7800032.031
D53Gabriel Carlsson11123020005.200
F17Justin Danforth101231000016.063
D4Scott Harrington6011-440004.000
D46Dean Kukan2000200003.000
F11Kevin Stenlund3000020003.000
TEAM TOTALS2684148232-1817813212775.108
OPPONENT TOTALS2685139224817813111889.096
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
90Elvis Merzlikins179602.8711511465390.915012
70Joonas Korpisalo84703.953400312690.885000
40Daniil Tarasov31342.2202005780.936000
TEAM TOTALS2615813.1514111182886.90484148178
OPPONENT TOTALS2615812.921286276767.89285139178

