THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, APRIL 14, 2022
Columbus Blue Jackets
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|29
|Patrik Laine
|55
|26
|30
|56
|-5
|22
|5
|0
|7
|164
|.159
|F
|93
|Jakub Voracek
|71
|5
|49
|54
|-10
|44
|2
|0
|2
|127
|.039
|F
|28
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|72
|24
|26
|50
|-34
|14
|7
|0
|1
|195
|.123
|D
|8
|Zach Werenski
|65
|11
|36
|47
|-14
|22
|4
|0
|2
|214
|.051
|F
|14
|Gustav Nyquist
|74
|17
|29
|46
|-7
|20
|3
|4
|0
|107
|.159
|F
|38
|Boone Jenner
|59
|23
|21
|44
|-11
|22
|8
|0
|3
|160
|.144
|F
|96
|Jack Roslovic
|73
|17
|21
|38
|3
|8
|1
|0
|3
|111
|.153
|F
|13
|Max Domi
|53
|9
|23
|32
|2
|37
|0
|0
|0
|77
|.117
|D
|44
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|72
|5
|27
|32
|1
|60
|0
|0
|1
|89
|.056
|F
|7
|Sean Kuraly
|72
|12
|16
|28
|0
|59
|0
|0
|0
|112
|.107
|F
|34
|Cole Sillinger
|71
|13
|13
|26
|-19
|27
|0
|0
|3
|130
|.100
|F
|50
|Eric Robinson
|59
|9
|16
|25
|0
|14
|0
|2
|1
|82
|.110
|D
|27
|Adam Boqvist
|49
|11
|10
|21
|-9
|12
|3
|0
|1
|59
|.186
|D
|22
|Jake Bean
|59
|5
|15
|20
|-6
|26
|0
|0
|2
|79
|.063
|F
|42
|Alexandre Texier
|36
|11
|9
|20
|0
|12
|0
|1
|0
|59
|.186
|F
|59
|Yegor Chinakhov
|58
|7
|7
|14
|-25
|14
|1
|0
|1
|92
|.076
|D
|2
|Andrew Peeke
|74
|1
|13
|14
|-14
|58
|0
|0
|0
|61
|.016
|F
|52
|Emil Bemstrom
|33
|6
|5
|11
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|52
|.115
|F
|17
|Justin Danforth
|37
|9
|2
|11
|-4
|6
|0
|0
|1
|61
|.148
|D
|46
|Dean Kukan
|37
|3
|7
|10
|-1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|39
|.077
|D
|5
|Gavin Bayreuther
|39
|0
|8
|8
|0
|22
|0
|0
|0
|43
|.000
|D
|53
|Gabriel Carlsson
|34
|2
|5
|7
|4
|8
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.133
|F
|23
|Brendan Gaunce
|24
|5
|2
|7
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|40
|.125
|F
|15
|Gregory Hofmann
|24
|2
|5
|7
|6
|8
|0
|0
|2
|33
|.061
|F
|64
|Trey Fix-Wolansky
|6
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.200
|F
|55
|Carson Meyer
|5
|1
|1
|2
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.200
|D
|77
|Nick Blankenburg
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|32
|Jake Christiansen
|8
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.250
|D
|4
|Scott Harrington
|7
|0
|1
|1
|-4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|19
|Liam Foudy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|13
|Kent Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|11
|Kevin Stenlund
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|74
|236
|402
|638
|-149
|573
|34
|7
|31
|2225
|.106
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|74
|272
|453
|725
|119
|517
|46
|6
|37
|2619
|.104
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|90
|Elvis Merzlikins
|52
|2905
|3.35
|25
|19
|6
|2
|162
|1692
|0.904
|0
|2
|6
|70
|Joonas Korpisalo
|22
|1128
|4.15
|7
|11
|0
|0
|78
|634
|0.877
|0
|0
|2
|30
|Jean-Francois Berube
|4
|240
|3.25
|3
|1
|0
|0
|13
|170
|0.924
|0
|1
|0
|40
|Daniil Tarasov
|4
|174
|2.4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|111
|0.937
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|74
|4486
|3.51
|35
|33
|6
|2
|260
|2607
|.896
|236
|402
|573
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|74
|4486
|2.97
|39
|24
|11
|5
|220
|2208
|.894
|272
|453
|517
