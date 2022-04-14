THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, APRIL 14, 2022

Columbus Blue Jackets

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F29Patrik Laine55263056-522507164.159
F93Jakub Voracek7154954-1044202127.039
F28Oliver Bjorkstrand72242650-3414701195.123
D8Zach Werenski65113647-1422402214.051
F14Gustav Nyquist74172946-720340107.159
F38Boone Jenner59232144-1122803160.144
F96Jack Roslovic7317213838103111.153
F13Max Domi539233223700077.117
D44Vladislav Gavrikov725273216000189.056
F7Sean Kuraly72121628059000112.107
F34Cole Sillinger71131326-1927003130.100
F50Eric Robinson599162501402182.110
D27Adam Boqvist49111021-91230159.186
D22Jake Bean5951520-62600279.063
F42Alexandre Texier361192001201059.186
F59Yegor Chinakhov587714-251410192.076
D2Andrew Peeke7411314-145800061.016
F52Emil Bemstrom3365110400152.115
F17Justin Danforth379211-4600161.148
D46Dean Kukan373710-11400039.077
D5Gavin Bayreuther3908802200043.000
D53Gabriel Carlsson342574800015.133
F23Brendan Gaunce245272800040.125
F15Gregory Hofmann242576800233.061
F64Trey Fix-Wolansky6112-100005.200
F55Carson Meyer5112140005.200
D77Nick Blankenburg1011100000.000
D32Jake Christiansen8101100004.250
D4Scott Harrington7011-460005.000
F19Liam Foudy1000-100001.000
F13Kent Johnson1000020000.000
F11Kevin Stenlund3000020003.000
TEAM TOTALS74236402638-149573347312225.106
OPPONENT TOTALS74272453725119517466372619.104
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
90Elvis Merzlikins5229053.3525196216216920.904026
70Joonas Korpisalo2211284.1571100786340.877002
30Jean-Francois Berube42403.253100131700.924010
40Daniil Tarasov41742.4020071110.937000
TEAM TOTALS7444863.513533622602607.896236402573
OPPONENT TOTALS7444862.9739241152202208.894272453517

