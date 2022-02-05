THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, FEB. 5, 2022

Columbus Blue Jackets

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F38Boone Jenner43181230-918602117.154
F28Oliver Bjorkstrand41121628-256401103.117
F93Jakub Voracek4112728-51410080.013
F14Gustav Nyquist43121325-71414047.255
D8Zach Werenski4161925-1212301127.047
F29Patrik Laine2410112101200363.159
F42Alexandre Texier361192001201059.186
F16Max Domi3381119-32200057.140
D44Vladislav Gavrikov412161832200142.048
F96Jack Roslovic4271118-7200158.121
F50Eric Robinson426111701001058.103
F7Sean Kuraly43881672300066.121
D22Jake Bean4141115-12000258.069
F34Cole Sillinger407815-92100179.089
D27Adam Boqvist307714-12810136.194
D2Andrew Peeke431910-83000026.038
F59Yegor Chinakhov34538-171000157.088
D5Gavin Bayreuther2307711500026.000
F15Gregory Hofmann242576800233.061
F52Emil Bemstrom13224-1200122.091
D53Gabriel Carlsson18134220007.143
F17Justin Danforth13224-1000021.095
D46Dean Kukan111121800014.071
D4Scott Harrington7011-460005.000
D32Jake Christiansen3000000001.000
F19Liam Foudy1000-100001.000
F11Kevin Stenlund3000020003.000
TEAM TOTALS43133224357-102311166171267.105
OPPONENT TOTALS4315826942779291253221523.104
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
90Elvis Merzlikins2714353.39141212818560.905014
70Joonas Korpisalo189733.826800625480.887002
40Daniil Tarasov41742.4020071110.937000
TEAM TOTALS4326063.492022121501515.896133224311
OPPONENT TOTALS4326062.862313731231256.895158269291

