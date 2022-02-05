THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, FEB. 5, 2022
Columbus Blue Jackets
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|38
|Boone Jenner
|43
|18
|12
|30
|-9
|18
|6
|0
|2
|117
|.154
|F
|28
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|41
|12
|16
|28
|-25
|6
|4
|0
|1
|103
|.117
|F
|93
|Jakub Voracek
|41
|1
|27
|28
|-5
|14
|1
|0
|0
|80
|.013
|F
|14
|Gustav Nyquist
|43
|12
|13
|25
|-7
|14
|1
|4
|0
|47
|.255
|D
|8
|Zach Werenski
|41
|6
|19
|25
|-12
|12
|3
|0
|1
|127
|.047
|F
|29
|Patrik Laine
|24
|10
|11
|21
|0
|12
|0
|0
|3
|63
|.159
|F
|42
|Alexandre Texier
|36
|11
|9
|20
|0
|12
|0
|1
|0
|59
|.186
|F
|16
|Max Domi
|33
|8
|11
|19
|-3
|22
|0
|0
|0
|57
|.140
|D
|44
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|41
|2
|16
|18
|3
|22
|0
|0
|1
|42
|.048
|F
|96
|Jack Roslovic
|42
|7
|11
|18
|-7
|2
|0
|0
|1
|58
|.121
|F
|50
|Eric Robinson
|42
|6
|11
|17
|0
|10
|0
|1
|0
|58
|.103
|F
|7
|Sean Kuraly
|43
|8
|8
|16
|7
|23
|0
|0
|0
|66
|.121
|D
|22
|Jake Bean
|41
|4
|11
|15
|-1
|20
|0
|0
|2
|58
|.069
|F
|34
|Cole Sillinger
|40
|7
|8
|15
|-9
|21
|0
|0
|1
|79
|.089
|D
|27
|Adam Boqvist
|30
|7
|7
|14
|-12
|8
|1
|0
|1
|36
|.194
|D
|2
|Andrew Peeke
|43
|1
|9
|10
|-8
|30
|0
|0
|0
|26
|.038
|F
|59
|Yegor Chinakhov
|34
|5
|3
|8
|-17
|10
|0
|0
|1
|57
|.088
|D
|5
|Gavin Bayreuther
|23
|0
|7
|7
|1
|15
|0
|0
|0
|26
|.000
|F
|15
|Gregory Hofmann
|24
|2
|5
|7
|6
|8
|0
|0
|2
|33
|.061
|F
|52
|Emil Bemstrom
|13
|2
|2
|4
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|22
|.091
|D
|53
|Gabriel Carlsson
|18
|1
|3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.143
|F
|17
|Justin Danforth
|13
|2
|2
|4
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|.095
|D
|46
|Dean Kukan
|11
|1
|1
|2
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|D
|4
|Scott Harrington
|7
|0
|1
|1
|-4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|D
|32
|Jake Christiansen
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|19
|Liam Foudy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|11
|Kevin Stenlund
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|43
|133
|224
|357
|-102
|311
|16
|6
|17
|1267
|.105
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|43
|158
|269
|427
|79
|291
|25
|3
|22
|1523
|.104
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|90
|Elvis Merzlikins
|27
|1435
|3.39
|14
|12
|1
|2
|81
|856
|0.905
|0
|1
|4
|70
|Joonas Korpisalo
|18
|973
|3.82
|6
|8
|0
|0
|62
|548
|0.887
|0
|0
|2
|40
|Daniil Tarasov
|4
|174
|2.4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|111
|0.937
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|43
|2606
|3.49
|20
|22
|1
|2
|150
|1515
|.896
|133
|224
|311
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|43
|2606
|2.86
|23
|13
|7
|3
|123
|1256
|.895
|158
|269
|291
