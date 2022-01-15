THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, JAN. 15, 2022
Columbus Blue Jackets
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|28
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|33
|11
|15
|26
|-11
|6
|4
|0
|1
|90
|.122
|F
|93
|Jakub Voracek
|34
|1
|24
|25
|-5
|12
|1
|0
|0
|60
|.017
|F
|38
|Boone Jenner
|35
|14
|9
|23
|-7
|14
|5
|0
|1
|92
|.152
|D
|8
|Zach Werenski
|33
|6
|15
|21
|-2
|8
|3
|0
|1
|99
|.061
|F
|42
|Alexandre Texier
|31
|11
|9
|20
|6
|6
|0
|1
|0
|54
|.204
|F
|14
|Gustav Nyquist
|35
|8
|10
|18
|-3
|6
|0
|3
|0
|35
|.229
|D
|44
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|35
|2
|15
|17
|5
|22
|0
|0
|1
|37
|.054
|F
|16
|Max Domi
|25
|8
|8
|16
|2
|14
|0
|0
|0
|42
|.190
|F
|50
|Eric Robinson
|34
|5
|11
|16
|4
|8
|0
|0
|0
|48
|.104
|F
|96
|Jack Roslovic
|34
|6
|10
|16
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|47
|.128
|D
|22
|Jake Bean
|34
|4
|10
|14
|1
|14
|0
|0
|2
|52
|.077
|D
|27
|Adam Boqvist
|25
|7
|7
|14
|-6
|4
|1
|0
|1
|32
|.219
|F
|29
|Patrik Laine
|16
|5
|8
|13
|-2
|8
|0
|0
|2
|42
|.119
|F
|34
|Cole Sillinger
|35
|6
|7
|13
|-10
|21
|0
|0
|1
|71
|.085
|F
|7
|Sean Kuraly
|35
|5
|7
|12
|8
|19
|0
|0
|0
|50
|.100
|D
|2
|Andrew Peeke
|35
|1
|7
|8
|-1
|26
|0
|0
|0
|22
|.045
|F
|59
|Yegor Chinakhov
|26
|4
|3
|7
|-10
|8
|0
|0
|0
|47
|.085
|F
|15
|Gregory Hofmann
|24
|2
|5
|7
|6
|8
|0
|0
|2
|33
|.061
|D
|5
|Gavin Bayreuther
|17
|0
|5
|5
|-3
|11
|0
|0
|0
|18
|.000
|D
|53
|Gabriel Carlsson
|16
|1
|3
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.143
|F
|17
|Justin Danforth
|13
|2
|2
|4
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|.095
|F
|52
|Emil Bemstrom
|7
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|10
|.100
|D
|4
|Scott Harrington
|7
|0
|1
|1
|-4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|D
|46
|Dean Kukan
|7
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.083
|D
|32
|Jake Christiansen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|11
|Kevin Stenlund
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|35
|111
|194
|305
|-33
|245
|14
|4
|14
|1031
|.108
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|35
|121
|204
|325
|17
|245
|21
|1
|17
|1201
|.101
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|90
|Elvis Merzlikins
|22
|1203
|3.04
|13
|8
|1
|2
|61
|687
|0.911
|0
|1
|4
|70
|Joonas Korpisalo
|13
|727
|3.79
|4
|7
|0
|0
|46
|396
|0.884
|0
|0
|2
|40
|Daniil Tarasov
|4
|174
|2.4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|111
|0.937
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|35
|2126
|3.26
|17
|17
|1
|2
|114
|1194
|.899
|111
|194
|245
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|35
|2126
|2.94
|18
|10
|7
|2
|103
|1022
|.892
|121
|204
|245
