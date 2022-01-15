THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, JAN. 15, 2022

Columbus Blue Jackets

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F28Oliver Bjorkstrand33111526-11640190.122
F93Jakub Voracek3412425-51210060.017
F38Boone Jenner3514923-71450192.152
D8Zach Werenski3361521-2830199.061
F42Alexandre Texier31119206601054.204
F14Gustav Nyquist3581018-3603035.229
D44Vladislav Gavrikov352151752200137.054
F16Max Domi25881621400042.190
F50Eric Robinson34511164800048.104
F96Jack Roslovic3461016-3200147.128
D22Jake Bean344101411400252.077
D27Adam Boqvist257714-6410132.219
F29Patrik Laine165813-2800242.119
F34Cole Sillinger356713-102100171.085
F7Sean Kuraly35571281900050.100
D2Andrew Peeke35178-12600022.045
F59Yegor Chinakhov26437-10800047.085
F15Gregory Hofmann242576800233.061
D5Gavin Bayreuther17055-31100018.000
D53Gabriel Carlsson16134120007.143
F17Justin Danforth13224-1000021.095
F52Emil Bemstrom71230200110.100
D4Scott Harrington7011-460005.000
D46Dean Kukan71012400012.083
D32Jake Christiansen1000000001.000
F11Kevin Stenlund3000020003.000
TEAM TOTALS35111194305-33245144141031.108
OPPONENT TOTALS3512120432517245211171201.101
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
90Elvis Merzlikins2212033.0413812616870.911014
70Joonas Korpisalo137273.794700463960.884002
40Daniil Tarasov41742.4020071110.937000
TEAM TOTALS3521263.261717121141194.899111194245
OPPONENT TOTALS3521262.941810721031022.892121204245

