THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, DEC. 17, 2022

Columbus Blue Jackets

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F13Johnny Gaudreau29102131-10800284.119
F38Boone Jenner29101121-121240189.112
F91Kent Johnson266814-4420030.200
F96Jack Roslovic2631114-5612039.077
F59Yegor Chinakhov284913-61010042.095
F29Patrik Laine168513-3800061.131
F14Gustav Nyquist296713-81400054.111
F7Sean Kuraly277310-92601043.163
D4Vladislav Gavrikov2927901200235.057
F50Eric Robinson27369-6600133.091
D44Erik Gudbranson28178-101900141.024
D8Zach Werenski13358-6000041.073
D22Jake Bean14156-2600016.063
D47Marcus Bjork16246-21410015.133
F34Cole Sillinger29246-61210041.049
F93Jakub Voracek11156-7010017.059
F24Mathieu Olivier24235-74100126.077
F52Emil Bemstrom72240200016.125
D2Andrew Peeke29224-111200128.071
D77Nick Blankenburg7213-5400113.154
F17Justin Danforth6213-3400010.200
F19Liam Foudy15033-1040007.000
F86Kirill Marchenko6202120009.222
D15Gavin Bayreuther12011-2600013.000
D23Jake Christiansen14011-6400014.000
F16Brendan Gaunce5011-120009.000
D75Tim Berni6000-140005.000
D27Adam Boqvist4000-100003.000
F64Trey Fix-Wolansky4000000006.000
D55David Jiricek2000-420004.000
F72Carson Meyer4000-200003.000
TEAM TOTALS2981133214-14824811310847.096
OPPONENT TOTALS29118196314135206202181023.115
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
90Elvis Merzlikins147054.684800554030.864002
70Joonas Korpisalo126113.534510363700.903000
40Daniil Tarasov84193.142410222450.91000
TEAM TOTALS2917523.91017201131018.88581133248
OPPONENT TOTALS2917522.621973276842.904118196206

