THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, DEC. 15, 2022

Columbus Blue Jackets

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F13Johnny Gaudreau28102131-7800283.120
F38Boone Jenner28101121-91240188.114
F91Kent Johnson256814-5220030.200
F96Jack Roslovic2531114-4612039.077
F59Yegor Chinakhov274913-61010041.098
F29Patrik Laine158513-2800059.136
F14Gustav Nyquist286713-51400052.115
F7Sean Kuraly267310-82601041.171
D4Vladislav Gavrikov2827911200235.057
F50Eric Robinson27369-6600133.091
D8Zach Werenski13358-6000041.073
D44Erik Gudbranson27167-111900137.027
D22Jake Bean14156-2600016.063
D47Marcus Bjork1524601410015.133
F93Jakub Voracek11156-7010017.059
F24Mathieu Olivier23235-64100126.077
F34Cole Sillinger28235-71210038.053
F52Emil Bemstrom72240200016.125
D2Andrew Peeke28224-101200126.077
D77Nick Blankenburg7213-5400113.154
F17Justin Danforth6213-3400010.200
F19Liam Foudy14033-940007.000
D15Gavin Bayreuther12011-2600013.000
D23Jake Christiansen13011-4200012.000
F16Brendan Gaunce5011-120009.000
F86Kirill Marchenko5101020005.200
D75Tim Berni5000-120004.000
D27Adam Boqvist4000-100003.000
F64Trey Fix-Wolansky4000000006.000
D55David Jiricek2000-420004.000
F72Carson Meyer4000-200003.000
TEAM TOTALS2880131211-13224211310822.097
OPPONENT TOTALS2811418830212020420217994.115
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
90Elvis Merzlikins147054.684800554030.864002
70Joonas Korpisalo126113.534510363700.903000
40Daniil Tarasov73603.172310192170.912000
TEAM TOTALS2816923.93101620110990.88580131242
OPPONENT TOTALS2816922.681873275817.903114188204

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you