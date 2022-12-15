THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, DEC. 15, 2022
Columbus Blue Jackets
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|13
|Johnny Gaudreau
|28
|10
|21
|31
|-7
|8
|0
|0
|2
|83
|.120
|F
|38
|Boone Jenner
|28
|10
|11
|21
|-9
|12
|4
|0
|1
|88
|.114
|F
|91
|Kent Johnson
|25
|6
|8
|14
|-5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|30
|.200
|F
|96
|Jack Roslovic
|25
|3
|11
|14
|-4
|6
|1
|2
|0
|39
|.077
|F
|59
|Yegor Chinakhov
|27
|4
|9
|13
|-6
|10
|1
|0
|0
|41
|.098
|F
|29
|Patrik Laine
|15
|8
|5
|13
|-2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|59
|.136
|F
|14
|Gustav Nyquist
|28
|6
|7
|13
|-5
|14
|0
|0
|0
|52
|.115
|F
|7
|Sean Kuraly
|26
|7
|3
|10
|-8
|26
|0
|1
|0
|41
|.171
|D
|4
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|28
|2
|7
|9
|1
|12
|0
|0
|2
|35
|.057
|F
|50
|Eric Robinson
|27
|3
|6
|9
|-6
|6
|0
|0
|1
|33
|.091
|D
|8
|Zach Werenski
|13
|3
|5
|8
|-6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|.073
|D
|44
|Erik Gudbranson
|27
|1
|6
|7
|-11
|19
|0
|0
|1
|37
|.027
|D
|22
|Jake Bean
|14
|1
|5
|6
|-2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.063
|D
|47
|Marcus Bjork
|15
|2
|4
|6
|0
|14
|1
|0
|0
|15
|.133
|F
|93
|Jakub Voracek
|11
|1
|5
|6
|-7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|17
|.059
|F
|24
|Mathieu Olivier
|23
|2
|3
|5
|-6
|41
|0
|0
|1
|26
|.077
|F
|34
|Cole Sillinger
|28
|2
|3
|5
|-7
|12
|1
|0
|0
|38
|.053
|F
|52
|Emil Bemstrom
|7
|2
|2
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.125
|D
|2
|Andrew Peeke
|28
|2
|2
|4
|-10
|12
|0
|0
|1
|26
|.077
|D
|77
|Nick Blankenburg
|7
|2
|1
|3
|-5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|13
|.154
|F
|17
|Justin Danforth
|6
|2
|1
|3
|-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.200
|F
|19
|Liam Foudy
|14
|0
|3
|3
|-9
|4
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.000
|D
|15
|Gavin Bayreuther
|12
|0
|1
|1
|-2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.000
|D
|23
|Jake Christiansen
|13
|0
|1
|1
|-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|F
|16
|Brendan Gaunce
|5
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|F
|86
|Kirill Marchenko
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.200
|D
|75
|Tim Berni
|5
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|27
|Adam Boqvist
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|64
|Trey Fix-Wolansky
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|D
|55
|David Jiricek
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|72
|Carson Meyer
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|28
|80
|131
|211
|-132
|242
|11
|3
|10
|822
|.097
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|28
|114
|188
|302
|120
|204
|20
|2
|17
|994
|.115
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|90
|Elvis Merzlikins
|14
|705
|4.68
|4
|8
|0
|0
|55
|403
|0.864
|0
|0
|2
|70
|Joonas Korpisalo
|12
|611
|3.53
|4
|5
|1
|0
|36
|370
|0.903
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Daniil Tarasov
|7
|360
|3.17
|2
|3
|1
|0
|19
|217
|0.912
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|28
|1692
|3.93
|10
|16
|2
|0
|110
|990
|.885
|80
|131
|242
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|28
|1692
|2.68
|18
|7
|3
|2
|75
|817
|.903
|114
|188
|204
