THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16, 2022

Columbus Blue Jackets

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F28Oliver Bjorkstrand58212445-198501153.137
F38Boone Jenner59232144-1122803160.144
F29Patrik Laine41232043-312407118.195
F93Jakub Voracek5734043-430201104.029
D8Zach Werenski54102737-920402176.057
F14Gustav Nyquist60142236-81614078.179
F16Max Domi509223133700073.123
F96Jack Roslovic59101727-2410182.122
D44Vladislav Gavrikov583222514400167.045
F7Sean Kuraly609132264700092.098
F34Cole Sillinger57111021-1523003104.106
F42Alexandre Texier361192001201059.186
D27Adam Boqvist4010919-101020150.200
F50Eric Robinson4571118-11201060.117
D22Jake Bean4541216-32200261.066
F59Yegor Chinakhov497512-241410179.089
D2Andrew Peeke6011112-144000049.020
D46Dean Kukan2836911400033.091
D5Gavin Bayreuther3808802200043.000
F17Justin Danforth235272200037.135
F15Gregory Hofmann242576800233.061
D53Gabriel Carlsson262463400010.200
F23Brendan Gaunce13325-1600019.158
F52Emil Bemstrom19224-1400129.069
F64Trey Fix-Wolansky6112-100005.200
D32Jake Christiansen4101200002.500
D4Scott Harrington7011-460005.000
F19Liam Foudy1000-100001.000
F11Kevin Stenlund3000020003.000
TEAM TOTALS60195328523-112457286261786.109
OPPONENT TOTALS6022037359388409365282136.103
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
90Elvis Merzlikins3921633.4421153212412660.902016
70Joonas Korpisalo1910333.956900685810.883002
30Jean-Francois Berube42403.253100131700.924010
40Daniil Tarasov41742.4020071110.937000
TEAM TOTALS6036403.533027322122128.897195328457
OPPONENT TOTALS6036403.0230201051811771.891220373409

