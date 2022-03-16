THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16, 2022
Columbus Blue Jackets
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|28
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|58
|21
|24
|45
|-19
|8
|5
|0
|1
|153
|.137
|F
|38
|Boone Jenner
|59
|23
|21
|44
|-11
|22
|8
|0
|3
|160
|.144
|F
|29
|Patrik Laine
|41
|23
|20
|43
|-3
|12
|4
|0
|7
|118
|.195
|F
|93
|Jakub Voracek
|57
|3
|40
|43
|-4
|30
|2
|0
|1
|104
|.029
|D
|8
|Zach Werenski
|54
|10
|27
|37
|-9
|20
|4
|0
|2
|176
|.057
|F
|14
|Gustav Nyquist
|60
|14
|22
|36
|-8
|16
|1
|4
|0
|78
|.179
|F
|16
|Max Domi
|50
|9
|22
|31
|3
|37
|0
|0
|0
|73
|.123
|F
|96
|Jack Roslovic
|59
|10
|17
|27
|-2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|82
|.122
|D
|44
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|58
|3
|22
|25
|1
|44
|0
|0
|1
|67
|.045
|F
|7
|Sean Kuraly
|60
|9
|13
|22
|6
|47
|0
|0
|0
|92
|.098
|F
|34
|Cole Sillinger
|57
|11
|10
|21
|-15
|23
|0
|0
|3
|104
|.106
|F
|42
|Alexandre Texier
|36
|11
|9
|20
|0
|12
|0
|1
|0
|59
|.186
|D
|27
|Adam Boqvist
|40
|10
|9
|19
|-10
|10
|2
|0
|1
|50
|.200
|F
|50
|Eric Robinson
|45
|7
|11
|18
|-1
|12
|0
|1
|0
|60
|.117
|D
|22
|Jake Bean
|45
|4
|12
|16
|-3
|22
|0
|0
|2
|61
|.066
|F
|59
|Yegor Chinakhov
|49
|7
|5
|12
|-24
|14
|1
|0
|1
|79
|.089
|D
|2
|Andrew Peeke
|60
|1
|11
|12
|-14
|40
|0
|0
|0
|49
|.020
|D
|46
|Dean Kukan
|28
|3
|6
|9
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|33
|.091
|D
|5
|Gavin Bayreuther
|38
|0
|8
|8
|0
|22
|0
|0
|0
|43
|.000
|F
|17
|Justin Danforth
|23
|5
|2
|7
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|37
|.135
|F
|15
|Gregory Hofmann
|24
|2
|5
|7
|6
|8
|0
|0
|2
|33
|.061
|D
|53
|Gabriel Carlsson
|26
|2
|4
|6
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.200
|F
|23
|Brendan Gaunce
|13
|3
|2
|5
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.158
|F
|52
|Emil Bemstrom
|19
|2
|2
|4
|-1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|29
|.069
|F
|64
|Trey Fix-Wolansky
|6
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.200
|D
|32
|Jake Christiansen
|4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.500
|D
|4
|Scott Harrington
|7
|0
|1
|1
|-4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|19
|Liam Foudy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|11
|Kevin Stenlund
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|60
|195
|328
|523
|-112
|457
|28
|6
|26
|1786
|.109
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|60
|220
|373
|593
|88
|409
|36
|5
|28
|2136
|.103
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|90
|Elvis Merzlikins
|39
|2163
|3.44
|21
|15
|3
|2
|124
|1266
|0.902
|0
|1
|6
|70
|Joonas Korpisalo
|19
|1033
|3.95
|6
|9
|0
|0
|68
|581
|0.883
|0
|0
|2
|30
|Jean-Francois Berube
|4
|240
|3.25
|3
|1
|0
|0
|13
|170
|0.924
|0
|1
|0
|40
|Daniil Tarasov
|4
|174
|2.4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|111
|0.937
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|60
|3640
|3.53
|30
|27
|3
|2
|212
|2128
|.897
|195
|328
|457
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|60
|3640
|3.02
|30
|20
|10
|5
|181
|1771
|.891
|220
|373
|409
