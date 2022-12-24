THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, DEC. 24, 2022

Columbus Blue Jackets

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F13Johnny Gaudreau33102434-161000293.108
F38Boone Jenner30111122-121250193.118
F96Jack Roslovic3031518-4812049.061
F91Kent Johnson308816-7420040.200
F29Patrik Laine209716-7810072.125
F14Gustav Nyquist3361016-91400061.098
F59Yegor Chinakhov304913-61010044.091
F7Sean Kuraly317310-143001050.140
F50Eric Robinson313710-9600144.068
D47Marcus Bjork20369-51610023.130
D4Vladislav Gavrikov33279-31800238.053
D44Erik Gudbranson32178-152800147.021
D8Zach Werenski13358-6000041.073
D22Jake Bean14156-2600016.063
F34Cole Sillinger30246-61210041.049
F93Jakub Voracek11156-7010017.059
F24Mathieu Olivier28235-114300130.067
D2Andrew Peeke33325-101400132.094
F52Emil Bemstrom72240200016.125
F86Kirill Marchenko104042210014.286
D77Nick Blankenburg7213-5400113.154
F17Justin Danforth6213-3400010.200
F19Liam Foudy17033-1140008.000
D23Jake Christiansen17022-3400019.000
D15Gavin Bayreuther12011-2600013.000
F16Brendan Gaunce5011-120009.000
D75Tim Berni10000-8600014.000
D27Adam Boqvist5000-200005.000
F21Josh Dunne3000-100000.000
F64Trey Fix-Wolansky4000000006.000
D55David Jiricek2000-420004.000
F72Carson Meyer7000-200008.000
TEAM TOTALS3389149238-18927914310970.092
OPPONENT TOTALS33134220354175241233221173.114
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
90Elvis Merzlikins147054.684800554030.864002
70Joonas Korpisalo136483.434510373880.905000
40Daniil Tarasov126173.42810353750.907000
TEAM TOTALS3319923.851021201271166.88689149279
OPPONENT TOTALS3319922.552373284965.908134220241

