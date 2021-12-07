THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, DEC. 7, 2021

Columbus Blue Jackets

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F28Oliver Bjorkstrand2361319-10420061.098
F93Jakub Voracek2311819-41010038.026
D8Zach Werenski2351116-5830170.071
F38Boone Jenner2311415-6650161.180
D44Vladislav Gavrikov232111391000126.077
F42Alexandre Texier2384121601044.182
F16Max Domi13371031000019.158
F29Patrik Laine937102600223.130
F14Gustav Nyquist234610-2401024.167
F34Cole Sillinger235510-51700151.098
D27Adam Boqvist16639-2210121.286
F96Jack Roslovic22459-2200134.118
D22Jake Bean23358-5600133.091
F50Eric Robinson233581600031.097
D2Andrew Peeke2316711500015.067
F15Gregory Hofmann202466800222.091
F7Sean Kuraly2342621700034.118
D5Gavin Bayreuther14044-51100016.000
F59Yegor Chinakhov18134-7800032.031
D53Gabriel Carlsson8123100005.200
F17Justin Danforth71232000010.100
D4Scott Harrington6011-440004.000
D46Dean Kukan2000200003.000
F11Kevin Stenlund3000020003.000
TEAM TOTALS2374129203-2716812211680.109
OPPONENT TOTALS23751241991616610110791.095
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
90Elvis Merzlikins147952.7210401364510.92012
70Joonas Korpisalo84703.953400312690.885000
40Daniil Tarasov21172.5402005680.926000
TEAM TOTALS2313953.1313100172788.90574129168
OPPONENT TOTALS2313952.871085266672.89175124166

