THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, DEC. 7, 2021
Columbus Blue Jackets
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|28
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|23
|6
|13
|19
|-10
|4
|2
|0
|0
|61
|.098
|F
|93
|Jakub Voracek
|23
|1
|18
|19
|-4
|10
|1
|0
|0
|38
|.026
|D
|8
|Zach Werenski
|23
|5
|11
|16
|-5
|8
|3
|0
|1
|70
|.071
|F
|38
|Boone Jenner
|23
|11
|4
|15
|-6
|6
|5
|0
|1
|61
|.180
|D
|44
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|23
|2
|11
|13
|9
|10
|0
|0
|1
|26
|.077
|F
|42
|Alexandre Texier
|23
|8
|4
|12
|1
|6
|0
|1
|0
|44
|.182
|F
|16
|Max Domi
|13
|3
|7
|10
|3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.158
|F
|29
|Patrik Laine
|9
|3
|7
|10
|2
|6
|0
|0
|2
|23
|.130
|F
|14
|Gustav Nyquist
|23
|4
|6
|10
|-2
|4
|0
|1
|0
|24
|.167
|F
|34
|Cole Sillinger
|23
|5
|5
|10
|-5
|17
|0
|0
|1
|51
|.098
|D
|27
|Adam Boqvist
|16
|6
|3
|9
|-2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|21
|.286
|F
|96
|Jack Roslovic
|22
|4
|5
|9
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|34
|.118
|D
|22
|Jake Bean
|23
|3
|5
|8
|-5
|6
|0
|0
|1
|33
|.091
|F
|50
|Eric Robinson
|23
|3
|5
|8
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|31
|.097
|D
|2
|Andrew Peeke
|23
|1
|6
|7
|1
|15
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.067
|F
|15
|Gregory Hofmann
|20
|2
|4
|6
|6
|8
|0
|0
|2
|22
|.091
|F
|7
|Sean Kuraly
|23
|4
|2
|6
|2
|17
|0
|0
|0
|34
|.118
|D
|5
|Gavin Bayreuther
|14
|0
|4
|4
|-5
|11
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.000
|F
|59
|Yegor Chinakhov
|18
|1
|3
|4
|-7
|8
|0
|0
|0
|32
|.031
|D
|53
|Gabriel Carlsson
|8
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.200
|F
|17
|Justin Danforth
|7
|1
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|D
|4
|Scott Harrington
|6
|0
|1
|1
|-4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|46
|Dean Kukan
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|11
|Kevin Stenlund
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|23
|74
|129
|203
|-27
|168
|12
|2
|11
|680
|.109
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|23
|75
|124
|199
|16
|166
|10
|1
|10
|791
|.095
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|90
|Elvis Merzlikins
|14
|795
|2.72
|10
|4
|0
|1
|36
|451
|0.92
|0
|1
|2
|70
|Joonas Korpisalo
|8
|470
|3.95
|3
|4
|0
|0
|31
|269
|0.885
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Daniil Tarasov
|2
|117
|2.54
|0
|2
|0
|0
|5
|68
|0.926
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|23
|1395
|3.13
|13
|10
|0
|1
|72
|788
|.905
|74
|129
|168
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|23
|1395
|2.87
|10
|8
|5
|2
|66
|672
|.891
|75
|124
|166
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.