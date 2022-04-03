THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, APRIL 3, 2022

Columbus Blue Jackets

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F29Patrik Laine50252651-720407146.171
F28Oliver Bjorkstrand67242650-3012701184.130
F93Jakub Voracek6654449-1332202122.041
F38Boone Jenner59232144-1122803160.144
D8Zach Werenski60103242-1322402196.051
F14Gustav Nyquist69172441-132034098.173
F13Max Domi539233223700077.117
F96Jack Roslovic68122032-1810198.122
D44Vladislav Gavrikov6752530-14800181.062
F7Sean Kuraly69111425255000108.102
F50Eric Robinson548142211201173.110
F34Cole Sillinger66111122-2427003123.089
D27Adam Boqvist44111021-121030156.196
F42Alexandre Texier361192001201059.186
D22Jake Bean5451419-72600276.066
F59Yegor Chinakhov587714-251410192.076
D2Andrew Peeke6911314-144800057.018
D46Dean Kukan373710-11400039.077
F17Justin Danforth327292600054.130
D5Gavin Bayreuther3908802200043.000
F52Emil Bemstrom284482400145.089
D53Gabriel Carlsson332574800014.143
F15Gregory Hofmann242576800233.061
F23Brendan Gaunce194260600031.129
F64Trey Fix-Wolansky6112-100005.200
D32Jake Christiansen4101200002.500
D4Scott Harrington7011-460005.000
F19Liam Foudy1000-100001.000
F11Kevin Stenlund3000020003.000
TEAM TOTALS69219371590-162517336282082.105
OPPONENT TOTALS69258434692134473456352443.106
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
90Elvis Merzlikins4726013.4122185214815160.902026
70Joonas Korpisalo2211284.1571100786340.877002
30Jean-Francois Berube42403.253100131700.924010
40Daniil Tarasov41742.4020071110.937000
TEAM TOTALS6941823.573232522462431.894219371517
OPPONENT TOTALS6941822.9637221052042066.895258434473

