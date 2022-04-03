THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, APRIL 3, 2022
Columbus Blue Jackets
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|29
|Patrik Laine
|50
|25
|26
|51
|-7
|20
|4
|0
|7
|146
|.171
|F
|28
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|67
|24
|26
|50
|-30
|12
|7
|0
|1
|184
|.130
|F
|93
|Jakub Voracek
|66
|5
|44
|49
|-13
|32
|2
|0
|2
|122
|.041
|F
|38
|Boone Jenner
|59
|23
|21
|44
|-11
|22
|8
|0
|3
|160
|.144
|D
|8
|Zach Werenski
|60
|10
|32
|42
|-13
|22
|4
|0
|2
|196
|.051
|F
|14
|Gustav Nyquist
|69
|17
|24
|41
|-13
|20
|3
|4
|0
|98
|.173
|F
|13
|Max Domi
|53
|9
|23
|32
|2
|37
|0
|0
|0
|77
|.117
|F
|96
|Jack Roslovic
|68
|12
|20
|32
|-1
|8
|1
|0
|1
|98
|.122
|D
|44
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|67
|5
|25
|30
|-1
|48
|0
|0
|1
|81
|.062
|F
|7
|Sean Kuraly
|69
|11
|14
|25
|2
|55
|0
|0
|0
|108
|.102
|F
|50
|Eric Robinson
|54
|8
|14
|22
|1
|12
|0
|1
|1
|73
|.110
|F
|34
|Cole Sillinger
|66
|11
|11
|22
|-24
|27
|0
|0
|3
|123
|.089
|D
|27
|Adam Boqvist
|44
|11
|10
|21
|-12
|10
|3
|0
|1
|56
|.196
|F
|42
|Alexandre Texier
|36
|11
|9
|20
|0
|12
|0
|1
|0
|59
|.186
|D
|22
|Jake Bean
|54
|5
|14
|19
|-7
|26
|0
|0
|2
|76
|.066
|F
|59
|Yegor Chinakhov
|58
|7
|7
|14
|-25
|14
|1
|0
|1
|92
|.076
|D
|2
|Andrew Peeke
|69
|1
|13
|14
|-14
|48
|0
|0
|0
|57
|.018
|D
|46
|Dean Kukan
|37
|3
|7
|10
|-1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|39
|.077
|F
|17
|Justin Danforth
|32
|7
|2
|9
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|54
|.130
|D
|5
|Gavin Bayreuther
|39
|0
|8
|8
|0
|22
|0
|0
|0
|43
|.000
|F
|52
|Emil Bemstrom
|28
|4
|4
|8
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|45
|.089
|D
|53
|Gabriel Carlsson
|33
|2
|5
|7
|4
|8
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.143
|F
|15
|Gregory Hofmann
|24
|2
|5
|7
|6
|8
|0
|0
|2
|33
|.061
|F
|23
|Brendan Gaunce
|19
|4
|2
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|31
|.129
|F
|64
|Trey Fix-Wolansky
|6
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.200
|D
|32
|Jake Christiansen
|4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.500
|D
|4
|Scott Harrington
|7
|0
|1
|1
|-4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|19
|Liam Foudy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|11
|Kevin Stenlund
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|69
|219
|371
|590
|-162
|517
|33
|6
|28
|2082
|.105
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|69
|258
|434
|692
|134
|473
|45
|6
|35
|2443
|.106
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|90
|Elvis Merzlikins
|47
|2601
|3.41
|22
|18
|5
|2
|148
|1516
|0.902
|0
|2
|6
|70
|Joonas Korpisalo
|22
|1128
|4.15
|7
|11
|0
|0
|78
|634
|0.877
|0
|0
|2
|30
|Jean-Francois Berube
|4
|240
|3.25
|3
|1
|0
|0
|13
|170
|0.924
|0
|1
|0
|40
|Daniil Tarasov
|4
|174
|2.4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|111
|0.937
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|69
|4182
|3.57
|32
|32
|5
|2
|246
|2431
|.894
|219
|371
|517
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|69
|4182
|2.96
|37
|22
|10
|5
|204
|2066
|.895
|258
|434
|473
