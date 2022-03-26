THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, MARCH 26, 2022
Columbus Blue Jackets
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|28
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|63
|23
|26
|49
|-24
|8
|7
|0
|1
|170
|.135
|F
|29
|Patrik Laine
|46
|25
|23
|48
|-4
|16
|4
|0
|7
|133
|.188
|F
|93
|Jakub Voracek
|62
|4
|43
|47
|-11
|32
|2
|0
|2
|117
|.034
|F
|38
|Boone Jenner
|59
|23
|21
|44
|-11
|22
|8
|0
|3
|160
|.144
|D
|8
|Zach Werenski
|59
|10
|32
|42
|-13
|22
|4
|0
|2
|193
|.052
|F
|14
|Gustav Nyquist
|65
|16
|24
|40
|-8
|20
|3
|4
|0
|90
|.178
|F
|13
|Max Domi
|53
|9
|23
|32
|2
|37
|0
|0
|0
|77
|.117
|F
|96
|Jack Roslovic
|64
|12
|19
|31
|-1
|8
|1
|0
|1
|94
|.128
|D
|44
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|63
|3
|23
|26
|-1
|46
|0
|0
|1
|69
|.043
|F
|7
|Sean Kuraly
|65
|11
|13
|24
|4
|53
|0
|0
|0
|102
|.108
|F
|50
|Eric Robinson
|50
|8
|13
|21
|1
|12
|0
|1
|1
|70
|.114
|F
|34
|Cole Sillinger
|62
|11
|10
|21
|-21
|23
|0
|0
|3
|116
|.095
|D
|27
|Adam Boqvist
|41
|11
|9
|20
|-10
|10
|3
|0
|1
|52
|.212
|F
|42
|Alexandre Texier
|36
|11
|9
|20
|0
|12
|0
|1
|0
|59
|.186
|D
|22
|Jake Bean
|50
|4
|13
|17
|-6
|26
|0
|0
|2
|67
|.060
|D
|2
|Andrew Peeke
|65
|1
|12
|13
|-15
|44
|0
|0
|0
|55
|.018
|F
|59
|Yegor Chinakhov
|54
|7
|5
|12
|-25
|14
|1
|0
|1
|86
|.081
|D
|46
|Dean Kukan
|33
|3
|6
|9
|2
|14
|0
|0
|0
|36
|.083
|D
|5
|Gavin Bayreuther
|38
|0
|8
|8
|0
|22
|0
|0
|0
|43
|.000
|F
|52
|Emil Bemstrom
|24
|3
|4
|7
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|36
|.083
|D
|53
|Gabriel Carlsson
|30
|2
|5
|7
|5
|6
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.182
|F
|17
|Justin Danforth
|28
|5
|2
|7
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|47
|.106
|F
|15
|Gregory Hofmann
|24
|2
|5
|7
|6
|8
|0
|0
|2
|33
|.061
|F
|23
|Brendan Gaunce
|15
|4
|2
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.174
|F
|64
|Trey Fix-Wolansky
|6
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.200
|D
|32
|Jake Christiansen
|4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.500
|D
|4
|Scott Harrington
|7
|0
|1
|1
|-4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|19
|Liam Foudy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|11
|Kevin Stenlund
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|65
|210
|355
|565
|-135
|495
|33
|6
|28
|1956
|.107
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|65
|241
|406
|647
|109
|449
|42
|6
|31
|2298
|.105
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|90
|Elvis Merzlikins
|43
|2366
|3.4
|22
|15
|4
|2
|134
|1374
|0.902
|0
|2
|6
|70
|Joonas Korpisalo
|22
|1128
|4.15
|7
|11
|0
|0
|78
|634
|0.877
|0
|0
|2
|30
|Jean-Francois Berube
|4
|240
|3.25
|3
|1
|0
|0
|13
|170
|0.924
|0
|1
|0
|40
|Daniil Tarasov
|4
|174
|2.4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|111
|0.937
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|65
|3941
|3.57
|32
|29
|4
|2
|232
|2289
|.895
|210
|355
|495
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|65
|3941
|3.0
|33
|22
|10
|5
|195
|1940
|.893
|241
|406
|449
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.