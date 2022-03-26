THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, MARCH 26, 2022

Columbus Blue Jackets

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F28Oliver Bjorkstrand63232649-248701170.135
F29Patrik Laine46252348-416407133.188
F93Jakub Voracek6244347-1132202117.034
F38Boone Jenner59232144-1122803160.144
D8Zach Werenski59103242-1322402193.052
F14Gustav Nyquist65162440-82034090.178
F13Max Domi539233223700077.117
F96Jack Roslovic64121931-1810194.128
D44Vladislav Gavrikov6332326-14600169.043
F7Sean Kuraly65111324453000102.108
F50Eric Robinson508132111201170.114
F34Cole Sillinger62111021-2123003116.095
D27Adam Boqvist4111920-101030152.212
F42Alexandre Texier361192001201059.186
D22Jake Bean5041317-62600267.060
D2Andrew Peeke6511213-154400055.018
F59Yegor Chinakhov547512-251410186.081
D46Dean Kukan3336921400036.083
D5Gavin Bayreuther3808802200043.000
F52Emil Bemstrom243472400136.083
D53Gabriel Carlsson302575600011.182
F17Justin Danforth285272600047.106
F15Gregory Hofmann242576800233.061
F23Brendan Gaunce154260600023.174
F64Trey Fix-Wolansky6112-100005.200
D32Jake Christiansen4101200002.500
D4Scott Harrington7011-460005.000
F19Liam Foudy1000-100001.000
F11Kevin Stenlund3000020003.000
TEAM TOTALS65210355565-135495336281956.107
OPPONENT TOTALS65241406647109449426312298.105
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
90Elvis Merzlikins4323663.422154213413740.902026
70Joonas Korpisalo2211284.1571100786340.877002
30Jean-Francois Berube42403.253100131700.924010
40Daniil Tarasov41742.4020071110.937000
TEAM TOTALS6539413.573229422322289.895210355495
OPPONENT TOTALS6539413.033221051951940.893241406449

