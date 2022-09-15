FGFTReb
LAS VEGASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Wilson35:388-143-51-43119
Young31:277-153-30-22322
Stokes23:581-20-01-7032
Gray32:484-70-00-27011
Plum30:445-125-51-66117
R.Williams11:551-30-00-0013
Hamby11:401-10-20-0112
Bell4:220-00-00-0000
Colson4:220-10-00-1000
Plaisance4:220-20-00-2010
Rupert4:220-20-00-0000
Sheppard4:220-10-00-0010
Totals200:0027-6011-153-24191276

Percentages: FG .450, FT .733.

3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Young 5-10, Gray 3-4, Plum 2-4, R.Williams 1-3, Rupert 0-1, Sheppard 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Plaisance 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Wilson 3, Stokes 2, Plaisance, Rupert).

Turnovers: 14 (Gray 4, Plum 3, Sheppard 2, Young 2, Colson, Hamby, R.Williams).

Steals: 3 (Wilson 2, Gray).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CONNECTICUTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bonner34:178-150-03-65118
A.Thomas34:038-140-13-1511316
J.Jones24:328-123-33-54420
Hiedeman33:595-71-20-39214
C.Williams28:035-100-00-32511
B.Jones19:374-80-00-3128
Carrington11:573-75-50-00112
Sims6:422-30-00-1004
Clouden3:250-10-00-0000
Holmes3:250-02-21-2002
Totals200:0043-7711-1310-383218105

Percentages: FG .558, FT .846.

3-Point Goals: 8-15, .533 (Hiedeman 3-3, Bonner 2-6, J.Jones 1-1, Carrington 1-2, C.Williams 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (A.Thomas, C.Williams).

Turnovers: 9 (A.Thomas 3, Bonner 2, Hiedeman 2, B.Jones, C.Williams).

Steals: 10 (A.Thomas 2, Bonner 2, Carrington 2, B.Jones, C.Williams, Hiedeman, Holmes).

Technical Fouls: None.

Las Vegas192327776
Connecticut34192428105

A_8,745 (9,323). T_1:52.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

