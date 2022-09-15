|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LAS VEGAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Wilson
|35:38
|8-14
|3-5
|1-4
|3
|1
|19
|Young
|31:27
|7-15
|3-3
|0-2
|2
|3
|22
|Stokes
|23:58
|1-2
|0-0
|1-7
|0
|3
|2
|Gray
|32:48
|4-7
|0-0
|0-2
|7
|0
|11
|Plum
|30:44
|5-12
|5-5
|1-6
|6
|1
|17
|R.Williams
|11:55
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Hamby
|11:40
|1-1
|0-2
|0-0
|1
|1
|2
|Bell
|4:22
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Colson
|4:22
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Plaisance
|4:22
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Rupert
|4:22
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Sheppard
|4:22
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|27-60
|11-15
|3-24
|19
|12
|76
Percentages: FG .450, FT .733.
3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Young 5-10, Gray 3-4, Plum 2-4, R.Williams 1-3, Rupert 0-1, Sheppard 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Plaisance 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Wilson 3, Stokes 2, Plaisance, Rupert).
Turnovers: 14 (Gray 4, Plum 3, Sheppard 2, Young 2, Colson, Hamby, R.Williams).
Steals: 3 (Wilson 2, Gray).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CONNECTICUT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bonner
|34:17
|8-15
|0-0
|3-6
|5
|1
|18
|A.Thomas
|34:03
|8-14
|0-1
|3-15
|11
|3
|16
|J.Jones
|24:32
|8-12
|3-3
|3-5
|4
|4
|20
|Hiedeman
|33:59
|5-7
|1-2
|0-3
|9
|2
|14
|C.Williams
|28:03
|5-10
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|5
|11
|B.Jones
|19:37
|4-8
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|8
|Carrington
|11:57
|3-7
|5-5
|0-0
|0
|1
|12
|Sims
|6:42
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|4
|Clouden
|3:25
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Holmes
|3:25
|0-0
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200:00
|43-77
|11-13
|10-38
|32
|18
|105
Percentages: FG .558, FT .846.
3-Point Goals: 8-15, .533 (Hiedeman 3-3, Bonner 2-6, J.Jones 1-1, Carrington 1-2, C.Williams 1-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (A.Thomas, C.Williams).
Turnovers: 9 (A.Thomas 3, Bonner 2, Hiedeman 2, B.Jones, C.Williams).
Steals: 10 (A.Thomas 2, Bonner 2, Carrington 2, B.Jones, C.Williams, Hiedeman, Holmes).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Las Vegas
|19
|23
|27
|7
|—
|76
|Connecticut
|34
|19
|24
|28
|—
|105
A_8,745 (9,323). T_1:52.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.