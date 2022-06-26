CONNECTICUT (72)
A.Thomas 4-7 7-8 15, Bonner 5-14 2-2 12, Jo.Jones 3-7 2-2 8, Hiedeman 1-6 0-0 3, Williams 8-14 0-0 17, B.Jones 4-8 0-0 8, Holmes 0-1 0-0 0, Carrington 2-5 4-5 8, Clouden 0-3 0-0 0, Ja.Jones 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 27-65 16-19 72.
ATLANTA (61)
Billings 2-6 0-0 4, Howard 5-16 1-2 12, Parker 3-7 2-2 8, Caldwell 1-4 1-2 3, McDonald 4-8 6-7 17, Hillmon 1-4 2-2 4, Mompremier 2-7 0-0 4, Durr 3-10 1-1 8, Turner 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 21-63 14-18 61.
|Connecticut
|19
|20
|16
|17
|—
|72
|Atlanta
|17
|5
|22
|17
|—
|61
3-Point Goals_Connecticut 2-20 (Williams 1-3, Hiedeman 1-6, Carrington 0-1, Clouden 0-1, Jo.Jones 0-2, Bonner 0-7), Atlanta 5-19 (McDonald 3-5, Durr 1-5, Howard 1-7, Caldwell 0-1, Parker 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 40 (A.Thomas 11), Atlanta 29 (Howard 7). Assists_Connecticut 18 (A.Thomas 8), Atlanta 17 (Howard, McDonald 4). Total Fouls_Connecticut 19, Atlanta 21. A_2,722 (3,500)
