|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CONNECTICUT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Allen
|35:50
|2-9
|2-2
|2-9
|4
|3
|7
|Bonner
|31:42
|4-10
|4-5
|1-8
|2
|1
|13
|Thomas
|38:01
|8-13
|6-7
|0-5
|8
|3
|22
|Hayes
|26:59
|3-8
|4-6
|1-1
|3
|4
|12
|Hiedeman
|32:54
|5-7
|1-1
|0-3
|3
|1
|13
|Carrington
|17:11
|3-5
|1-2
|1-3
|1
|2
|7
|Harris
|10:42
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Nelson-Ododa
|5:24
|1-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|3
|2
|Brown
|1:17
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|27-57
|18-23
|5-33
|21
|18
|79
Percentages: FG .474, FT .783.
3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Hiedeman 2-3, Hayes 2-6, Harris 1-2, Bonner 1-4, Allen 1-5, Carrington 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 5.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Allen 4, Bonner).
Turnovers: 11 (Thomas 3, Allen 2, Carrington 2, Hayes 2, Bonner, Harris).
Steals: 8 (Hayes 3, Allen 2, Harris 2, Carrington).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHICAGO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Copper
|32:10
|5-15
|5-7
|1-3
|0
|4
|15
|Smith
|29:13
|3-9
|2-4
|3-8
|4
|1
|9
|E.Williams
|37:10
|6-10
|2-3
|1-3
|6
|0
|14
|Mabrey
|29:41
|5-10
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|3
|11
|C.Williams
|28:56
|4-8
|3-3
|2-5
|6
|5
|11
|Parks
|20:56
|1-5
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|3
|4
|Evans
|19:04
|2-6
|4-6
|0-0
|3
|1
|9
|Hebard
|2:50
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|26-63
|18-25
|7-25
|21
|18
|73
Percentages: FG .413, FT .720.
3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (Evans 1-3, Mabrey 1-3, Smith 1-5, C.Williams 0-2, Parks 0-2, Copper 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (C.Williams, Parks, Smith).
Turnovers: 10 (Copper 3, Mabrey 3, E.Williams 2, Parks, Smith).
Steals: 5 (C.Williams 2, E.Williams 2, Parks).
Technical Fouls: Sky, 4:53 third; Sky, 1:07 third.
|Connecticut
|25
|20
|21
|13
|—
|79
|Chicago
|23
|17
|16
|17
|—
|73
A_6,901 (10,387). T_2:14.
