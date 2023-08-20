FGFTReb
CONNECTICUTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Allen35:502-92-22-9437
Bonner31:424-104-51-82113
Thomas38:018-136-70-58322
Hayes26:593-84-61-13412
Hiedeman32:545-71-10-33113
Carrington17:113-51-21-3127
Harris10:421-30-00-0013
Nelson-Ododa5:241-20-00-3032
Brown1:170-00-00-1000
Totals200:0027-5718-235-33211879

Percentages: FG .474, FT .783.

3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Hiedeman 2-3, Hayes 2-6, Harris 1-2, Bonner 1-4, Allen 1-5, Carrington 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 5.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Allen 4, Bonner).

Turnovers: 11 (Thomas 3, Allen 2, Carrington 2, Hayes 2, Bonner, Harris).

Steals: 8 (Hayes 3, Allen 2, Harris 2, Carrington).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CHICAGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Copper32:105-155-71-30415
Smith29:133-92-43-8419
E.Williams37:106-102-31-36014
Mabrey29:415-100-00-32311
C.Williams28:564-83-32-56511
Parks20:561-52-20-3034
Evans19:042-64-60-0319
Hebard2:500-00-00-0010
Totals200:0026-6318-257-25211873

Percentages: FG .413, FT .720.

3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (Evans 1-3, Mabrey 1-3, Smith 1-5, C.Williams 0-2, Parks 0-2, Copper 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (C.Williams, Parks, Smith).

Turnovers: 10 (Copper 3, Mabrey 3, E.Williams 2, Parks, Smith).

Steals: 5 (C.Williams 2, E.Williams 2, Parks).

Technical Fouls: Sky, 4:53 third; Sky, 1:07 third.

Connecticut2520211379
Chicago2317161773

A_6,901 (10,387). T_2:14.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you