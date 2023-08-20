CONNECTICUT (79)
Allen 2-9 2-2 7, Bonner 4-10 4-5 13, Thomas 8-13 6-7 22, Hayes 3-8 4-6 12, Hiedeman 5-7 1-1 13, Carrington 3-5 1-2 7, Nelson-Ododa 1-2 0-0 2, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 27-57 18-23 79.
CHICAGO (73)
Copper 5-15 5-7 15, Smith 3-9 2-4 9, E.Williams 6-10 2-3 14, C.Williams 4-8 3-3 11, Mabrey 5-10 0-0 11, Hebard 0-0 0-0 0, Parks 1-5 2-2 4, Evans 2-6 4-6 9. Totals 26-63 18-25 73.
|Connecticut
|25
|20
|21
|13
|—
|79
|Chicago
|23
|17
|16
|17
|—
|73
3-Point Goals_Connecticut 7-21 (Hiedeman 2-3, Hayes 2-6, Harris 1-2, Bonner 1-4, Allen 1-5, Carrington 0-1), Chicago 3-21 (Evans 1-3, Mabrey 1-3, Smith 1-5, C.Williams 0-2, Parks 0-2, Copper 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 33 (Allen 9), Chicago 25 (Smith 8). Assists_Connecticut 21 (Thomas 8), Chicago 21 (C.Williams, E.Williams 6). Total Fouls_Connecticut 18, Chicago 18. A_6,901 (10,387)
