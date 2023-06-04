DALLAS (74)
Ogunbowale 3-16 2-2 8, Sabally 8-17 8-9 26, Howard 4-9 0-0 11, Burton 3-6 2-2 10, Dangerfield 5-7 1-2 13, Kuier 1-3 2-2 4, Siegrist 0-3 2-2 2, K.Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Dickey 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-65 17-19 74.
CONNECTICUT (80)
Bonner 7-13 5-5 22, Thomas 3-9 7-9 13, Jones 9-15 3-4 21, Hayes 6-8 3-3 17, Hiedeman 0-8 0-0 0, Carrington 1-5 1-2 3, Nelson-Ododa 0-0 0-0 0, Allen 1-3 0-0 2, Harris 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-62 19-23 80.
|Dallas
|13
|17
|22
|22
|—
|74
|Connecticut
|23
|21
|19
|17
|—
|80
3-Point Goals_Dallas 9-26 (Howard 3-6, Burton 2-3, Dangerfield 2-4, Sabally 2-6, Kuier 0-2, Ogunbowale 0-5), Connecticut 5-16 (Bonner 3-7, Hayes 2-3, Allen 0-1, Jones 0-1, Hiedeman 0-4). Fouled Out_Dallas 2 (Howard, Ogunbowale), Connecticut None. Rebounds_Dallas 33 (Sabally 14), Connecticut 34 (Thomas 10). Assists_Dallas 17 (Burton 7), Connecticut 21 (Thomas 6). Total Fouls_Dallas 24, Connecticut 18. A_5,012 (9,323)
