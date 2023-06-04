|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DALLAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ogunbowale
|35:22
|3-16
|2-2
|2-3
|6
|6
|8
|Sabally
|40:00
|8-17
|8-9
|5-14
|1
|5
|26
|Howard
|22:16
|4-9
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|6
|11
|Burton
|37:16
|3-6
|2-2
|1-6
|7
|2
|10
|Dangerfield
|23:34
|5-7
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|0
|13
|Kuier
|16:18
|1-3
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|1
|4
|Siegrist
|10:20
|0-3
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|3
|2
|K.Brown
|10:05
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Dickey
|4:49
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|24-65
|17-19
|11-33
|17
|24
|74
Percentages: FG .369, FT .895.
3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Howard 3-6, Burton 2-3, Dangerfield 2-4, Sabally 2-6, Kuier 0-2, Ogunbowale 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (K.Brown, Kuier).
Turnovers: 17 (Ogunbowale 6, Howard 4, Sabally 3, Burton 2, K.Brown 2).
Steals: 6 (Sabally 3, Burton, Dickey, Ogunbowale).
Technical Fouls: Wings, 6:29 third.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CONNECTICUT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bonner
|29:00
|7-13
|5-5
|0-4
|3
|1
|22
|Thomas
|36:38
|3-9
|7-9
|2-10
|6
|2
|13
|Jones
|35:38
|9-15
|3-4
|2-8
|3
|3
|21
|Hayes
|29:06
|6-8
|3-3
|1-6
|4
|5
|17
|Hiedeman
|35:25
|0-8
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|3
|0
|Carrington
|11:59
|1-5
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|3
|Allen
|10:42
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|2
|2
|Nelson-Ododa
|7:44
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Harris
|3:48
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|Totals
|200:00
|28-62
|19-23
|6-34
|21
|18
|80
Percentages: FG .452, FT .826.
3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Bonner 3-7, Hayes 2-3, Allen 0-1, Jones 0-1, Hiedeman 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Allen).
Turnovers: 17 (Bonner 4, Hiedeman 3, Allen 2, Harris 2, Hayes 2, Thomas 2, Carrington, Nelson-Ododa).
Steals: 7 (Jones 3, Bonner, Hayes, Nelson-Ododa, Thomas).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Dallas
|13
|17
|22
|22
|—
|74
|Connecticut
|23
|21
|19
|17
|—
|80
A_5,012 (9,323). T_2:11.
