DALLASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ogunbowale35:223-162-22-3668
Sabally40:008-178-95-141526
Howard22:164-90-00-52611
Burton37:163-62-21-67210
Dangerfield23:345-71-20-01013
Kuier16:181-32-21-3014
Siegrist10:200-32-21-1032
K.Brown10:050-20-01-1010
Dickey4:490-20-00-0000
Totals200:0024-6517-1911-33172474

Percentages: FG .369, FT .895.

3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Howard 3-6, Burton 2-3, Dangerfield 2-4, Sabally 2-6, Kuier 0-2, Ogunbowale 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (K.Brown, Kuier).

Turnovers: 17 (Ogunbowale 6, Howard 4, Sabally 3, Burton 2, K.Brown 2).

Steals: 6 (Sabally 3, Burton, Dickey, Ogunbowale).

Technical Fouls: Wings, 6:29 third.

CONNECTICUTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bonner29:007-135-50-43122
Thomas36:383-97-92-106213
Jones35:389-153-42-83321
Hayes29:066-83-31-64517
Hiedeman35:250-80-00-2330
Carrington11:591-51-20-1013
Allen10:421-30-01-2122
Nelson-Ododa7:440-00-00-0010
Harris3:481-10-00-1102
Totals200:0028-6219-236-34211880

Percentages: FG .452, FT .826.

3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Bonner 3-7, Hayes 2-3, Allen 0-1, Jones 0-1, Hiedeman 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Allen).

Turnovers: 17 (Bonner 4, Hiedeman 3, Allen 2, Harris 2, Hayes 2, Thomas 2, Carrington, Nelson-Ododa).

Steals: 7 (Jones 3, Bonner, Hayes, Nelson-Ododa, Thomas).

Technical Fouls: None.

Dallas1317222274
Connecticut2321191780

A_5,012 (9,323). T_2:11.

