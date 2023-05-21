FGFTReb
WASHINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Delle Donne33:297-174-50-111519
Sykes25:071-42-20-4424
Austin26:2310-141-31-112421
Atkins32:482-94-41-1338
Cloud32:504-105-51-36313
Walker-Kimbrough19:530-40-00-1120
Hawkins10:571-41-10-6023
Toliver9:381-30-00-0023
Zahui B8:551-40-21-1123
Totals200:0027-6917-224-38182574

Percentages: FG .391, FT .773.

3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (Delle Donne 1-3, Toliver 1-3, Zahui B 1-3, Hawkins 0-1, Cloud 0-3, Walker-Kimbrough 0-3, Atkins 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Delle Donne 2, Austin, Cloud, Walker-Kimbrough).

Turnovers: 11 (Delle Donne 4, Cloud 3, Sykes 2, Austin, Toliver).

Steals: 4 (Cloud 2, Delle Donne, Sykes).

Technical Fouls: coach Eric Thibault, 2:47 second.

FGFTReb
CONNECTICUTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bonner31:166-178-111-32321
Thomas37:215-124-51-166514
Jones27:204-87-83-103515
Hayes22:323-101-22-3218
Hiedeman22:053-90-00-2336
Allen23:462-71-20-6017
Harris20:211-41-20-1124
Nelson-Ododa15:191-13-61-5025
Totals200:0025-6825-368-46172280

Percentages: FG .368, FT .694.

3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Allen 2-5, Harris 1-2, Hayes 1-3, Bonner 1-5, Hiedeman 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Nelson-Ododa 2, Allen).

Turnovers: 8 (Thomas 4, Hayes 2, Jones 2).

Steals: 7 (Thomas 3, Bonner 2, Jones 2).

Technical Fouls: Sun, 5:45 fourth.

Washington2414201674
Connecticut1420232380

A_7,048 (9,323). T_2:13.

