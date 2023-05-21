|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Delle Donne
|33:29
|7-17
|4-5
|0-11
|1
|5
|19
|Sykes
|25:07
|1-4
|2-2
|0-4
|4
|2
|4
|Austin
|26:23
|10-14
|1-3
|1-11
|2
|4
|21
|Atkins
|32:48
|2-9
|4-4
|1-1
|3
|3
|8
|Cloud
|32:50
|4-10
|5-5
|1-3
|6
|3
|13
|Walker-Kimbrough
|19:53
|0-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|0
|Hawkins
|10:57
|1-4
|1-1
|0-6
|0
|2
|3
|Toliver
|9:38
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|3
|Zahui B
|8:55
|1-4
|0-2
|1-1
|1
|2
|3
|Totals
|200:00
|27-69
|17-22
|4-38
|18
|25
|74
Percentages: FG .391, FT .773.
3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (Delle Donne 1-3, Toliver 1-3, Zahui B 1-3, Hawkins 0-1, Cloud 0-3, Walker-Kimbrough 0-3, Atkins 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Delle Donne 2, Austin, Cloud, Walker-Kimbrough).
Turnovers: 11 (Delle Donne 4, Cloud 3, Sykes 2, Austin, Toliver).
Steals: 4 (Cloud 2, Delle Donne, Sykes).
Technical Fouls: coach Eric Thibault, 2:47 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CONNECTICUT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bonner
|31:16
|6-17
|8-11
|1-3
|2
|3
|21
|Thomas
|37:21
|5-12
|4-5
|1-16
|6
|5
|14
|Jones
|27:20
|4-8
|7-8
|3-10
|3
|5
|15
|Hayes
|22:32
|3-10
|1-2
|2-3
|2
|1
|8
|Hiedeman
|22:05
|3-9
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|3
|6
|Allen
|23:46
|2-7
|1-2
|0-6
|0
|1
|7
|Harris
|20:21
|1-4
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|2
|4
|Nelson-Ododa
|15:19
|1-1
|3-6
|1-5
|0
|2
|5
|Totals
|200:00
|25-68
|25-36
|8-46
|17
|22
|80
Percentages: FG .368, FT .694.
3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Allen 2-5, Harris 1-2, Hayes 1-3, Bonner 1-5, Hiedeman 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Nelson-Ododa 2, Allen).
Turnovers: 8 (Thomas 4, Hayes 2, Jones 2).
Steals: 7 (Thomas 3, Bonner 2, Jones 2).
Technical Fouls: Sun, 5:45 fourth.
|Washington
|24
|14
|20
|16
|—
|74
|Connecticut
|14
|20
|23
|23
|—
|80
A_7,048 (9,323). T_2:13.
