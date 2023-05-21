WASHINGTON (74)
Delle Donne 7-17 4-5 19, Sykes 1-4 2-2 4, Austin 10-14 1-3 21, Atkins 2-9 4-4 8, Cloud 4-10 5-5 13, Hawkins 1-4 1-1 3, Zahui B 1-4 0-2 3, Toliver 1-3 0-0 3, Walker-Kimbrough 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 27-69 17-22 74.
CONNECTICUT (80)
Bonner 6-17 8-11 21, Thomas 5-12 4-5 14, Jones 4-8 7-8 15, Hayes 3-10 1-2 8, Hiedeman 3-9 0-0 6, Nelson-Ododa 1-1 3-6 5, Allen 2-7 1-2 7, Harris 1-4 1-2 4. Totals 25-68 25-36 80.
|Washington
|24
|14
|20
|16
|—
|74
|Connecticut
|14
|20
|23
|23
|—
|80
3-Point Goals_Washington 3-21 (Delle Donne 1-3, Toliver 1-3, Zahui B 1-3, Hawkins 0-1, Cloud 0-3, Walker-Kimbrough 0-3, Atkins 0-5), Connecticut 5-18 (Allen 2-5, Harris 1-2, Hayes 1-3, Bonner 1-5, Hiedeman 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 38 (Austin, Delle Donne 11), Connecticut 46 (Thomas 16). Assists_Washington 18 (Cloud 6), Connecticut 17 (Thomas 6). Total Fouls_Washington 25, Connecticut 22. A_7,048 (9,323)
