FGFTReb
SEATTLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Stewart33:487-152-21-75219
G.Williams33:332-70-01-6214
Magbegor30:205-82-40-32412
Bird27:175-110-00-14014
Loyd33:503-100-01-3418
January12:432-40-00-1415
Gray9:071-20-01-4042
Talbot7:182-30-20-1005
Prince6:280-10-00-0100
Lavender5:361-50-00-0002
Totals200:0028-664-84-26221371

Percentages: FG .424, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Bird 4-6, Stewart 3-5, Loyd 2-4, Talbot 1-1, January 1-2, Magbegor 0-1, G.Williams 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (January, Stewart).

Turnovers: 12 (Bird 4, G.Williams 3, Talbot 2, Gray, January, Magbegor).

Steals: 6 (Bird 2, G.Williams, January, Loyd, Magbegor).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CONNECTICUTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bonner32:218-192-30-104320
A.Thomas39:285-80-01-58210
Jo.Jones30:108-130-03-134217
Hiedeman14:592-30-00-2106
C.Williams27:232-90-00-4234
B.Jones24:508-93-51-23119
Carrington19:082-70-01-4234
Clouden8:291-10-00-0002
Holmes3:120-00-00-0100
Totals200:0036-695-86-40251482

Percentages: FG .522, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Hiedeman 2-3, Bonner 2-8, Jo.Jones 1-4, Carrington 0-2, C.Williams 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (C.Williams 2, Jo.Jones 2, B.Jones).

Turnovers: 14 (Jo.Jones 4, A.Thomas 3, Bonner 2, C.Williams 2, Carrington 2, Hiedeman).

Steals: 8 (Bonner 3, C.Williams 3, A.Thomas, Jo.Jones).

Technical Fouls: None.

Seattle2111261371
Connecticut2319142682

A_7,088 (9,323). T_1:47.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

