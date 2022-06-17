|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SEATTLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Stewart
|33:48
|7-15
|2-2
|1-7
|5
|2
|19
|G.Williams
|33:33
|2-7
|0-0
|1-6
|2
|1
|4
|Magbegor
|30:20
|5-8
|2-4
|0-3
|2
|4
|12
|Bird
|27:17
|5-11
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|0
|14
|Loyd
|33:50
|3-10
|0-0
|1-3
|4
|1
|8
|January
|12:43
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|1
|5
|Gray
|9:07
|1-2
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|4
|2
|Talbot
|7:18
|2-3
|0-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|5
|Prince
|6:28
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Lavender
|5:36
|1-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200:00
|28-66
|4-8
|4-26
|22
|13
|71
Percentages: FG .424, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Bird 4-6, Stewart 3-5, Loyd 2-4, Talbot 1-1, January 1-2, Magbegor 0-1, G.Williams 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (January, Stewart).
Turnovers: 12 (Bird 4, G.Williams 3, Talbot 2, Gray, January, Magbegor).
Steals: 6 (Bird 2, G.Williams, January, Loyd, Magbegor).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CONNECTICUT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bonner
|32:21
|8-19
|2-3
|0-10
|4
|3
|20
|A.Thomas
|39:28
|5-8
|0-0
|1-5
|8
|2
|10
|Jo.Jones
|30:10
|8-13
|0-0
|3-13
|4
|2
|17
|Hiedeman
|14:59
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|6
|C.Williams
|27:23
|2-9
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|3
|4
|B.Jones
|24:50
|8-9
|3-5
|1-2
|3
|1
|19
|Carrington
|19:08
|2-7
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|3
|4
|Clouden
|8:29
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Holmes
|3:12
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|36-69
|5-8
|6-40
|25
|14
|82
Percentages: FG .522, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Hiedeman 2-3, Bonner 2-8, Jo.Jones 1-4, Carrington 0-2, C.Williams 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (C.Williams 2, Jo.Jones 2, B.Jones).
Turnovers: 14 (Jo.Jones 4, A.Thomas 3, Bonner 2, C.Williams 2, Carrington 2, Hiedeman).
Steals: 8 (Bonner 3, C.Williams 3, A.Thomas, Jo.Jones).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Seattle
|21
|11
|26
|13
|—
|71
|Connecticut
|23
|19
|14
|26
|—
|82
A_7,088 (9,323). T_1:47.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.