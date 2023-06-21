CONNECTICUT (85)
Bonner 8-17 2-2 20, Thomas 6-12 1-2 13, Jones 4-9 5-7 13, Hayes 4-7 4-5 12, Hiedeman 7-15 0-1 17, Carrington 1-5 2-2 4, Nelson-Ododa 2-2 2-2 6, Allen 0-1 0-0 0, Harris 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-69 16-21 85.
SEATTLE (79)
Magbegor 4-7 5-6 13, Nurse 2-7 0-0 4, Russell 2-6 1-2 5, Dojkic 1-6 3-6 5, Loyd 8-20 11-12 33, Holmes 1-2 1-1 3, Horston 5-10 0-0 11, Melbourne 0-1 0-0 0, Whitcomb 1-5 2-2 5. Totals 24-64 23-29 79.
|Connecticut
|22
|23
|22
|18
|—
|85
|Seattle
|25
|23
|8
|23
|—
|79
3-Point Goals_Connecticut 5-18 (Hiedeman 3-8, Bonner 2-5, Allen 0-1, Carrington 0-1, Harris 0-1, Hayes 0-2), Seattle 8-25 (Loyd 6-15, Horston 1-2, Whitcomb 1-4, Magbegor 0-1, Nurse 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 38 (Thomas 15), Seattle 34 (Horston 13). Assists_Connecticut 25 (Thomas 12), Seattle 18 (Nurse 5). Total Fouls_Connecticut 23, Seattle 19. A_7,022 (15,354)
