CONNECTICUT (89)
Bonner 2-7 5-5 11, R.Allen 2-5 2-2 8, Thomas 4-10 7-10 15, Hayes 8-16 1-1 21, Hiedeman 1-4 1-2 4, Dixon 1-1 0-0 2, Carrington 5-8 4-4 17, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Nelson-Ododa 1-4 2-3 4, Brown 0-0 1-2 1, Harris 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 27-60 23-29 89.
MINNESOTA (68)
Carleton 1-6 1-2 4, Collier 9-20 2-2 21, Juhász 4-7 0-0 8, McBride 1-3 1-1 4, Mitchell 2-7 2-4 6, Engstler 2-5 2-2 6, Milic 1-8 4-4 6, Banham 1-9 2-2 5, L.Allen 3-11 2-2 8. Totals 24-76 16-19 68.
|Connecticut
|27
|14
|26
|22
|—
|89
|Minnesota
|17
|11
|15
|25
|—
|68
3-Point Goals_Connecticut 12-25 (Hayes 4-8, Carrington 3-4, Bonner 2-4, R.Allen 2-5, Hiedeman 1-3, Harris 0-1), Minnesota 4-22 (McBride 1-1, Banham 1-5, Carleton 1-5, Collier 1-5, Engstler 0-1, Juhász 0-1, Milic 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, L.Allen 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 40 (Thomas 9), Minnesota 37 (Collier, Engstler 7). Assists_Connecticut 14 (Nelson-Ododa 4), Minnesota 20 (L.Allen 7). Total Fouls_Connecticut 22, Minnesota 24. A_7,024 (19,356)
