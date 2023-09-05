LOS ANGELES (76)
Burrell 5-9 0-0 13, Hamby 6-14 6-6 18, Stevens 6-18 2-2 18, Canada 2-5 6-7 10, Clarendon 4-7 4-4 13, Cooke 0-2 0-2 0, J.Thomas 1-3 0-0 2, Westbrook 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-60 18-21 76.
CONNECTICUT (90)
Allen 2-7 0-0 5, Bonner 10-18 2-2 25, A.Thomas 11-14 5-7 27, Hayes 4-7 4-4 13, Hiedeman 1-6 0-0 3, Nelson-Ododa 2-5 3-3 7, Harris 4-10 0-0 10, Lei.Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-67 14-16 90.
|Los Angeles
|20
|16
|26
|14
|—
|76
|Connecticut
|26
|23
|21
|20
|—
|90
3-Point Goals_Los Angeles 8-19 (Stevens 4-6, Burrell 3-6, Clarendon 1-2, Cooke 0-1, J.Thomas 0-1, Westbrook 0-1, Hamby 0-2), Connecticut 8-21 (Bonner 3-8, Harris 2-6, Allen 1-1, Hayes 1-2, Hiedeman 1-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Los Angeles 25 (Stevens 11), Connecticut 32 (A.Thomas 12). Assists_Los Angeles 17 (Canada 8), Connecticut 22 (A.Thomas 14). Total Fouls_Los Angeles 20, Connecticut 16. A_4,783 (9,323)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.