CONNECTICUT (92)
A.Thomas 5-10 3-3 13, Bonner 4-11 4-4 14, J.Jones 6-8 9-10 24, Hiedeman 3-6 0-0 9, Williams 4-12 2-2 11, B.Jones 6-9 6-7 18, S.Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Carrington 0-2 3-4 3, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 27-30 92.
PHOENIX (88)
Cunningham 4-9 2-2 13, DeShields 4-11 6-6 15, Turner 1-3 0-0 2, Diggins-Smith 8-18 6-7 22, Taurasi 10-19 6-6 32, Anigwe 0-0 0-0 0, Gustafson 1-1 0-0 2, Peddy 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 28-62 22-23 88.
|Connecticut
|20
|22
|26
|24
|—
|92
|Phoenix
|22
|23
|23
|20
|—
|88
3-Point Goals_Connecticut 9-21 (J.Jones 3-4, Hiedeman 3-5, Bonner 2-8, Williams 1-3, Carrington 0-1), Phoenix 10-31 (Taurasi 6-12, Cunningham 3-8, DeShields 1-7, Diggins-Smith 0-4). Fouled Out_Connecticut None, Phoenix 1 (Cunningham). Rebounds_Connecticut 35 (A.Thomas 10), Phoenix 23 (Diggins-Smith 6). Assists_Connecticut 21 (A.Thomas 7), Phoenix 22 (Diggins-Smith 6). Total Fouls_Connecticut 21, Phoenix 27. A_7,180 (18,422)
