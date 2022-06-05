CONNECTICUT (93)
A.Thomas 2-9 4-6 8, Bonner 6-10 6-9 21, J.Jones 10-17 4-5 25, C.Williams 3-5 0-0 6, Hiedeman 0-1 0-0 0, B.Jones 6-9 9-10 21, Holmes 0-1 0-0 0, Carrington 5-5 0-0 12, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-58 23-30 93.
SEATTLE (86)
G.Williams 2-5 0-0 4, Stewart 4-12 3-4 12, Magbegor 8-13 2-4 19, Bird 6-15 0-0 17, Loyd 7-12 1-1 16, Lavender 1-5 0-0 2, Talbot 1-1 2-2 5, Russell 2-2 0-1 4, January 1-2 0-0 2, Prince 2-3 1-1 5. Totals 34-70 9-13 86.
|Connecticut
|20
|22
|19
|32
|—
|93
|Seattle
|26
|17
|24
|19
|—
|86
3-Point Goals_Connecticut 6-16 (Bonner 3-6, Carrington 2-2, J.Jones 1-5, B.Jones 0-1, Hiedeman 0-1, Holmes 0-1), Seattle 9-26 (Bird 5-11, Magbegor 1-1, Talbot 1-1, Loyd 1-5, Stewart 1-5, January 0-1, G.Williams 0-2). Fouled Out_Connecticut None, Seattle 1 (Magbegor). Rebounds_Connecticut 36 (A.Thomas 11), Seattle 26 (Magbegor 7). Assists_Connecticut 28 (A.Thomas 12), Seattle 29 (Loyd 7). Total Fouls_Connecticut 19, Seattle 21. A_11,330 (15,354)
