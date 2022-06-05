FGFTReb
CONNECTICUTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bonner36:486-106-90-42421
A.Thomas35:472-94-63-111218
J.Jones30:3810-174-52-86325
Hiedeman12:000-10-00-0100
C.Williams25:203-50-00-2326
B.Jones34:016-99-101-84521
Carrington17:525-50-00-30312
Anderson4:130-10-00-0000
Holmes3:210-10-00-0010
Totals200:0032-5823-306-36281993

Percentages: FG .552, FT .767.

3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Bonner 3-6, Carrington 2-2, J.Jones 1-5, B.Jones 0-1, Hiedeman 0-1, Holmes 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Bonner, J.Jones).

Turnovers: 14 (A.Thomas 4, Bonner 3, C.Williams 2, Hiedeman 2, J.Jones 2, Carrington).

Steals: 11 (Bonner 3, J.Jones 3, B.Jones 2, A.Thomas, C.Williams, Carrington).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SEATTLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Stewart32:064-123-40-33112
G.Williams22:262-50-01-4324
Magbegor29:098-132-42-73619
Bird29:176-150-00-26317
Loyd31:467-121-10-17216
Talbot17:341-12-22-3225
Russell10:512-20-10-2114
January10:431-20-00-1222
Prince8:142-31-11-1025
Lavender7:541-50-01-2202
Totals200:0034-709-137-26292186

Percentages: FG .486, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Bird 5-11, Magbegor 1-1, Talbot 1-1, Loyd 1-5, Stewart 1-5, January 0-1, G.Williams 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Magbegor 3, G.Williams).

Turnovers: 14 (Loyd 4, Bird 3, January 3, Lavender, Russell, Stewart, Talbot).

Steals: 7 (Bird 2, Magbegor 2, Stewart 2, Loyd).

Technical Fouls: None.

Connecticut2022193293
Seattle2617241986

A_11,330 (15,354). T_2:02.

