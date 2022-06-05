|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CONNECTICUT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bonner
|36:48
|6-10
|6-9
|0-4
|2
|4
|21
|A.Thomas
|35:47
|2-9
|4-6
|3-11
|12
|1
|8
|J.Jones
|30:38
|10-17
|4-5
|2-8
|6
|3
|25
|Hiedeman
|12:00
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|C.Williams
|25:20
|3-5
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|2
|6
|B.Jones
|34:01
|6-9
|9-10
|1-8
|4
|5
|21
|Carrington
|17:52
|5-5
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|3
|12
|Anderson
|4:13
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Holmes
|3:21
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|32-58
|23-30
|6-36
|28
|19
|93
Percentages: FG .552, FT .767.
3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Bonner 3-6, Carrington 2-2, J.Jones 1-5, B.Jones 0-1, Hiedeman 0-1, Holmes 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Bonner, J.Jones).
Turnovers: 14 (A.Thomas 4, Bonner 3, C.Williams 2, Hiedeman 2, J.Jones 2, Carrington).
Steals: 11 (Bonner 3, J.Jones 3, B.Jones 2, A.Thomas, C.Williams, Carrington).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SEATTLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Stewart
|32:06
|4-12
|3-4
|0-3
|3
|1
|12
|G.Williams
|22:26
|2-5
|0-0
|1-4
|3
|2
|4
|Magbegor
|29:09
|8-13
|2-4
|2-7
|3
|6
|19
|Bird
|29:17
|6-15
|0-0
|0-2
|6
|3
|17
|Loyd
|31:46
|7-12
|1-1
|0-1
|7
|2
|16
|Talbot
|17:34
|1-1
|2-2
|2-3
|2
|2
|5
|Russell
|10:51
|2-2
|0-1
|0-2
|1
|1
|4
|January
|10:43
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|2
|Prince
|8:14
|2-3
|1-1
|1-1
|0
|2
|5
|Lavender
|7:54
|1-5
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|0
|2
|Totals
|200:00
|34-70
|9-13
|7-26
|29
|21
|86
Percentages: FG .486, FT .692.
3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Bird 5-11, Magbegor 1-1, Talbot 1-1, Loyd 1-5, Stewart 1-5, January 0-1, G.Williams 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Magbegor 3, G.Williams).
Turnovers: 14 (Loyd 4, Bird 3, January 3, Lavender, Russell, Stewart, Talbot).
Steals: 7 (Bird 2, Magbegor 2, Stewart 2, Loyd).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Connecticut
|20
|22
|19
|32
|—
|93
|Seattle
|26
|17
|24
|19
|—
|86
A_11,330 (15,354). T_2:02.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.