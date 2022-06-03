FGFTReb
CONNECTICUTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bonner33:375-105-50-74219
A.Thomas35:436-104-61-125416
J.Jones31:467-92-21-71620
Hiedeman24:033-92-20-0639
C.Williams36:549-180-00-46218
B.Jones24:584-102-34-41110
Carrington12:282-61-10-3015
Anderson0:310-00-00-0000
Totals200:0036-7216-196-37231997

Percentages: FG .500, FT .842.

3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Bonner 4-6, J.Jones 4-6, Hiedeman 1-4, Carrington 0-2, C.Williams 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Bonner).

Turnovers: 9 (C.Williams 3, A.Thomas 2, Hiedeman 2, Bonner, Carrington).

Steals: 7 (A.Thomas 2, C.Williams 2, J.Jones 2, Bonner).

Technical Fouls: Bonner, 6:08 third.

FGFTReb
LAS VEGASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hamby33:245-103-51-71415
Young27:489-126-60-33126
Wilson32:145-163-71-70213
Gray31:294-70-00-1638
Plum36:418-192-21-48323
Stokes20:200-00-00-6110
Plaisance14:561-22-20-3145
Sheppard3:080-00-00-0010
Totals200:0032-6616-223-31201990

Percentages: FG .485, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Plum 5-10, Young 2-4, Hamby 2-5, Plaisance 1-2, Gray 0-2, Wilson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Wilson 3, Stokes).

Turnovers: 13 (Gray 4, Hamby 4, Young 2, Plaisance, Plum, Wilson).

Steals: 5 (Gray 2, Hamby, Sheppard, Wilson).

Technical Fouls: Gray, 6:08 third; coach Becky Hammon, 6:25 fourth.

Connecticut3716251997
Las Vegas2228221890

A_3,801 (12,000). T_1:57.

