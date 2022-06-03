|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CONNECTICUT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bonner
|33:37
|5-10
|5-5
|0-7
|4
|2
|19
|A.Thomas
|35:43
|6-10
|4-6
|1-12
|5
|4
|16
|J.Jones
|31:46
|7-9
|2-2
|1-7
|1
|6
|20
|Hiedeman
|24:03
|3-9
|2-2
|0-0
|6
|3
|9
|C.Williams
|36:54
|9-18
|0-0
|0-4
|6
|2
|18
|B.Jones
|24:58
|4-10
|2-3
|4-4
|1
|1
|10
|Carrington
|12:28
|2-6
|1-1
|0-3
|0
|1
|5
|Anderson
|0:31
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|36-72
|16-19
|6-37
|23
|19
|97
Percentages: FG .500, FT .842.
3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Bonner 4-6, J.Jones 4-6, Hiedeman 1-4, Carrington 0-2, C.Williams 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Bonner).
Turnovers: 9 (C.Williams 3, A.Thomas 2, Hiedeman 2, Bonner, Carrington).
Steals: 7 (A.Thomas 2, C.Williams 2, J.Jones 2, Bonner).
Technical Fouls: Bonner, 6:08 third.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LAS VEGAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hamby
|33:24
|5-10
|3-5
|1-7
|1
|4
|15
|Young
|27:48
|9-12
|6-6
|0-3
|3
|1
|26
|Wilson
|32:14
|5-16
|3-7
|1-7
|0
|2
|13
|Gray
|31:29
|4-7
|0-0
|0-1
|6
|3
|8
|Plum
|36:41
|8-19
|2-2
|1-4
|8
|3
|23
|Stokes
|20:20
|0-0
|0-0
|0-6
|1
|1
|0
|Plaisance
|14:56
|1-2
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|4
|5
|Sheppard
|3:08
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|32-66
|16-22
|3-31
|20
|19
|90
Percentages: FG .485, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Plum 5-10, Young 2-4, Hamby 2-5, Plaisance 1-2, Gray 0-2, Wilson 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Wilson 3, Stokes).
Turnovers: 13 (Gray 4, Hamby 4, Young 2, Plaisance, Plum, Wilson).
Steals: 5 (Gray 2, Hamby, Sheppard, Wilson).
Technical Fouls: Gray, 6:08 third; coach Becky Hammon, 6:25 fourth.
|Connecticut
|37
|16
|25
|19
|—
|97
|Las Vegas
|22
|28
|22
|18
|—
|90
A_3,801 (12,000). T_1:57.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.