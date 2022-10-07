Friday

At Timuquana Country Club

Jacksonville, Fla.

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 7,005; Par: 72

First Round

Steve Flesch33-34—67
Jim Furyk33-34—67
Rob Labritz33-34—67
Ken Tanigawa34-34—68
Mike Weir34-34—68
Doug Barron34-35—69
Padraig Harrington35-34—69
Lee Janzen33-36—69
Miguel Angel Jimenez35-34—69
Jose Maria Olazabal36-33—69
Brett Quigley33-36—69
Gene Sauers34-35—69
Steve Stricker36-33—69
Paul Broadhurst34-36—70
Ken Duke34-36—70
Robert Karlsson32-38—70
Jerry Kelly33-37—70
Bernhard Langer34-36—70
Scott McCarron34-36—70
Roger Rowland35-35—70
Vijay Singh35-35—70
Mario Tiziani34-36—70
David Toms34-36—70
Alex Cejka35-36—71
John Daly34-37—71
Bob Estes35-36—71
Harrison Frazar35-36—71
Brian Gay36-35—71
Tom Gillis36-35—71
Jay Haas35-36—71
Jeff Maggert34-37—71
Scott Parel36-35—71
Tom Pernice36-35—71
Jeff Sluman35-36—71
Michael Allen34-38—72
Woody Austin36-36—72
Thongchai Jaidee34-38—72
Davis Love III36-36—72
Dicky Pride35-37—72
Paul Stankowski32-40—72
Shane Bertsch33-40—73
Joe Durant38-35—73
David Duval37-36—73
Ernie Els34-39—73
Fred Funk37-36—73
Steve Jones37-36—73
Rocco Mediate36-37—73
Colin Montgomerie37-36—73
Corey Pavin36-37—73
Duffy Waldorf37-36—73
Charlie Wi38-35—73
Notah Begay36-38—74
Chris DiMarco37-37—74
Scott Dunlap36-38—74
John Huston37-37—74
Rod Pampling37-37—74
Kevin Sutherland35-39—74
Y.E. Yang37-37—74
Robert Allenby37-38—75
Stephen Ames37-38—75
Stuart Appleby35-40—75
Tim Herron38-37—75
Kent Jones35-40—75
Justin Leonard37-38—75
Billy Mayfair38-37—75
Billy Andrade37-39—76
Cameron Beckman37-39—76
David Branshaw37-39—76
Marco Dawson38-38—76
Jesper Parnevik40-36—76
Tim Petrovic37-39—76
Kirk Triplett38-38—76
Darren Clarke38-39—77
Glen Day39-38—77
Stephen Dodd37-40—77
Wes Short37-40—77
Joe Summerhays41-38—79
John Senden39-41—80
Frank Lickliter II42-40—82

