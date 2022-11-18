COPPIN ST. (3-2)
Winston 7-10 0-0 15, Blue 2-4 0-0 6, Gross 1-2 0-0 3, Sessoms 8-15 5-5 24, Tarke 4-15 5-8 16, Rojas 3-4 0-0 9, Hood 3-7 0-0 9, Steers 3-5 2-3 8, Titus 0-0 0-0 0, Tekavcic 0-0 0-0 0, Sutton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-63 12-16 90.
TENNESSEE TECH (1-3)
Ramsey 6-10 2-2 14, Sebree 6-12 7-8 22, Oliver 6-13 0-0 14, Perry 6-14 1-2 17, Thompson 3-12 4-4 13, Strong 2-5 0-0 4, Wood 0-4 1-2 1, Causwell 0-1 0-0 0, Slatten 0-0 0-0 0, Beya 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-71 15-18 85.
Halftime_Tennessee Tech 33-31. 3-Point Goals_Coppin St. 16-32 (Rojas 3-4, Hood 3-6, Sessoms 3-6, Tarke 3-7, Blue 2-4, Gross 1-2, Winston 1-2, Sutton 0-1), Tennessee Tech 12-34 (Perry 4-10, Sebree 3-8, Thompson 3-8, Oliver 2-6, Causwell 0-1, Strong 0-1). Rebounds_Coppin St. 36 (Tarke 9), Tennessee Tech 32 (Sebree 9). Assists_Coppin St. 21 (Sessoms 10), Tennessee Tech 24 (Oliver, Perry 5). Total Fouls_Coppin St. 23, Tennessee Tech 15. A_1,166 (9,280).
