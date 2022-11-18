FGFTReb
COPPIN ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Winston257-100-01-20415
Blue302-40-00-7036
Gross111-20-01-1013
Sessoms358-155-51-510224
Tarke424-155-81-95416
Rojas263-40-00-2039
Hood203-70-00-1219
Steers183-52-31-4418
Titus90-00-00-3030
Tekavcic70-00-01-1000
Sutton20-10-00-1010
Totals22531-6312-166-36212390

Percentages: FG .492, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 16-32, .500 (Rojas 3-4, Hood 3-6, Sessoms 3-6, Tarke 3-7, Blue 2-4, Gross 1-2, Winston 1-2, Sutton 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Steers, Tekavcic).

Turnovers: 19 (Sessoms 5, Steers 3, Winston 3, Blue 2, Hood 2, Tarke 2, Titus 2).

Steals: 9 (Steers 2, Winston 2, Blue, Hood, Sessoms, Tarke, Titus).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
TENNESSEE TECHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ramsey276-102-21-71314
Sebree356-127-80-92222
Oliver396-130-01-25114
Perry396-141-21-45317
Thompson333-124-41-24113
Strong262-50-01-2424
Wood190-41-21-5331
Causwell30-10-00-1000
Slatten30-00-00-0000
Beya10-00-00-0000
Totals22529-7115-186-32241585

Percentages: FG .408, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 12-34, .353 (Perry 4-10, Sebree 3-8, Thompson 3-8, Oliver 2-6, Causwell 0-1, Strong 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Causwell).

Turnovers: 14 (Perry 3, Thompson 3, Wood 3, Oliver 2, Ramsey, Slatten, Strong).

Steals: 7 (Ramsey 2, Thompson 2, Oliver, Sebree, Wood).

Technical Fouls: None.

Coppin St.31421790
Tennessee Tech33401285

A_1,166 (9,280).

