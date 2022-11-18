|FG
|FT
|Reb
|COPPIN ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Winston
|25
|7-10
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|4
|15
|Blue
|30
|2-4
|0-0
|0-7
|0
|3
|6
|Gross
|11
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|3
|Sessoms
|35
|8-15
|5-5
|1-5
|10
|2
|24
|Tarke
|42
|4-15
|5-8
|1-9
|5
|4
|16
|Rojas
|26
|3-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|9
|Hood
|20
|3-7
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|9
|Steers
|18
|3-5
|2-3
|1-4
|4
|1
|8
|Titus
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|3
|0
|Tekavcic
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Sutton
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|225
|31-63
|12-16
|6-36
|21
|23
|90
Percentages: FG .492, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 16-32, .500 (Rojas 3-4, Hood 3-6, Sessoms 3-6, Tarke 3-7, Blue 2-4, Gross 1-2, Winston 1-2, Sutton 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Steers, Tekavcic).
Turnovers: 19 (Sessoms 5, Steers 3, Winston 3, Blue 2, Hood 2, Tarke 2, Titus 2).
Steals: 9 (Steers 2, Winston 2, Blue, Hood, Sessoms, Tarke, Titus).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TENNESSEE TECH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ramsey
|27
|6-10
|2-2
|1-7
|1
|3
|14
|Sebree
|35
|6-12
|7-8
|0-9
|2
|2
|22
|Oliver
|39
|6-13
|0-0
|1-2
|5
|1
|14
|Perry
|39
|6-14
|1-2
|1-4
|5
|3
|17
|Thompson
|33
|3-12
|4-4
|1-2
|4
|1
|13
|Strong
|26
|2-5
|0-0
|1-2
|4
|2
|4
|Wood
|19
|0-4
|1-2
|1-5
|3
|3
|1
|Causwell
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Slatten
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Beya
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|29-71
|15-18
|6-32
|24
|15
|85
Percentages: FG .408, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 12-34, .353 (Perry 4-10, Sebree 3-8, Thompson 3-8, Oliver 2-6, Causwell 0-1, Strong 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Causwell).
Turnovers: 14 (Perry 3, Thompson 3, Wood 3, Oliver 2, Ramsey, Slatten, Strong).
Steals: 7 (Ramsey 2, Thompson 2, Oliver, Sebree, Wood).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Coppin St.
|31
|42
|17
|—
|90
|Tennessee Tech
|33
|40
|12
|—
|85
A_1,166 (9,280).
