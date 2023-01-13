YALE (11-6)
Jarvis 4-7 1-1 9, Knowling 4-6 3-4 11, Mahoney 2-5 3-3 8, Mbeng 7-7 5-7 21, Poulakidas 3-10 4-4 12, Gharram 4-6 0-1 9, Kelly 4-5 0-0 8, Molloy 1-2 0-1 2, Feinberg 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 30-51 16-21 82.
CORNELL (13-4)
Boothby 2-4 0-0 6, Hansen 1-2 0-0 2, Dolan 4-7 4-4 14, Gray 2-6 4-4 8, N.Williams 7-13 11-12 27, Ragland 3-10 4-4 12, Filien 3-3 0-0 9, Manon 1-2 6-6 8, Baldwin 1-1 1-2 4, Watson 1-1 1-2 4, Kiachian 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-49 31-34 94.
Halftime_Yale 49-43. 3-Point Goals_Yale 6-20 (Mbeng 2-2, Poulakidas 2-8, Gharram 1-3, Mahoney 1-4, Feinberg 0-1, Jarvis 0-1, Kelly 0-1), Cornell 13-27 (Filien 3-3, Boothby 2-3, Dolan 2-3, N.Williams 2-5, Ragland 2-7, Baldwin 1-1, Watson 1-1, Manon 0-1, Gray 0-3). Fouled Out_Mbeng. Rebounds_Yale 23 (Jarvis, Knowling, Poulakidas 4), Cornell 21 (N.Williams, Ragland 5). Assists_Yale 16 (Gharram 6), Cornell 17 (N.Williams 5). Total Fouls_Yale 25, Cornell 16.
