FGFTReb
ST. JOHN'SMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jones275-82-21-51313
Soriano287-114-55-92318
Addae-Wusu285-110-40-32110
Pinzon191-40-00-2113
Storr329-162-30-22123
Curbelo262-80-00-3334
Stanley161-20-03-3122
K.King110-20-01-3100
Nyiwe70-20-01-1010
Traore51-30-00-0003
Simpson10-00-00-0000
Totals20031-678-1411-31131576

Percentages: FG .463, FT .571.

3-Point Goals: 6-13, .462 (Storr 3-5, Jones 1-1, Pinzon 1-1, Traore 1-3, Addae-Wusu 0-1, Curbelo 0-1, Nyiwe 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Stanley).

Turnovers: 12 (Curbelo 2, Jones 2, K.King 2, Soriano 2, Stanley 2, Addae-Wusu, Storr).

Steals: 2 (Curbelo 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CREIGHTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Kaluma234-66-62-50414
Kalkbrenner277-82-42-51016
T.Alexander265-100-00-33212
Nembhard277-100-00-16116
Scheierman305-124-42-106017
Farabello171-32-30-4015
F.King133-31-21-4047
Miller111-50-00-1102
Mitchell111-30-00-1012
Shtolzberg60-22-20-0412
Yates43-40-00-0019
Osmani31-10-01-1102
Young20-00-00-0000
Totals20038-6717-218-352215104

Percentages: FG .567, FT .810.

3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (Yates 3-4, Scheierman 3-7, Nembhard 2-3, T.Alexander 2-5, Farabello 1-3, Kalkbrenner 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Shtolzberg 0-2, Miller 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Kalkbrenner 3).

Turnovers: 6 (Nembhard 2, Scheierman 2, Farabello, Kaluma).

Steals: 7 (Nembhard 2, Scheierman 2, Farabello, T.Alexander, Yates).

Technical Fouls: None.

St. John's393776
Creighton5252104

A_17,004 (18,320).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you