|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ST. JOHN'S
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jones
|27
|5-8
|2-2
|1-5
|1
|3
|13
|Soriano
|28
|7-11
|4-5
|5-9
|2
|3
|18
|Addae-Wusu
|28
|5-11
|0-4
|0-3
|2
|1
|10
|Pinzon
|19
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|3
|Storr
|32
|9-16
|2-3
|0-2
|2
|1
|23
|Curbelo
|26
|2-8
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|3
|4
|Stanley
|16
|1-2
|0-0
|3-3
|1
|2
|2
|K.King
|11
|0-2
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|Nyiwe
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Traore
|5
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Simpson
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-67
|8-14
|11-31
|13
|15
|76
Percentages: FG .463, FT .571.
3-Point Goals: 6-13, .462 (Storr 3-5, Jones 1-1, Pinzon 1-1, Traore 1-3, Addae-Wusu 0-1, Curbelo 0-1, Nyiwe 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Stanley).
Turnovers: 12 (Curbelo 2, Jones 2, K.King 2, Soriano 2, Stanley 2, Addae-Wusu, Storr).
Steals: 2 (Curbelo 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CREIGHTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kaluma
|23
|4-6
|6-6
|2-5
|0
|4
|14
|Kalkbrenner
|27
|7-8
|2-4
|2-5
|1
|0
|16
|T.Alexander
|26
|5-10
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|2
|12
|Nembhard
|27
|7-10
|0-0
|0-1
|6
|1
|16
|Scheierman
|30
|5-12
|4-4
|2-10
|6
|0
|17
|Farabello
|17
|1-3
|2-3
|0-4
|0
|1
|5
|F.King
|13
|3-3
|1-2
|1-4
|0
|4
|7
|Miller
|11
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|Mitchell
|11
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Shtolzberg
|6
|0-2
|2-2
|0-0
|4
|1
|2
|Yates
|4
|3-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|9
|Osmani
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|2
|Young
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|38-67
|17-21
|8-35
|22
|15
|104
Percentages: FG .567, FT .810.
3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (Yates 3-4, Scheierman 3-7, Nembhard 2-3, T.Alexander 2-5, Farabello 1-3, Kalkbrenner 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Shtolzberg 0-2, Miller 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Kalkbrenner 3).
Turnovers: 6 (Nembhard 2, Scheierman 2, Farabello, Kaluma).
Steals: 7 (Nembhard 2, Scheierman 2, Farabello, T.Alexander, Yates).
Technical Fouls: None.
|St. John's
|39
|37
|—
|76
|Creighton
|52
|52
|—
|104
A_17,004 (18,320).
