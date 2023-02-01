CREIGHTON (14-8)
Kaluma 4-12 3-4 12, Kalkbrenner 7-11 2-2 16, Alexander 5-15 0-1 11, Nembhard 4-9 3-4 14, Scheierman 3-10 1-2 10, Farabello 0-2 0-0 0, King 0-1 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 9-13 63.
GEORGETOWN (6-17)
Akok 1-3 0-0 2, Wahab 6-9 2-3 14, Murray 4-14 2-3 11, Riley 1-6 0-0 2, Spears 5-18 0-0 10, Heath 3-6 0-0 7, Mozone 2-6 0-0 5, Bristol 1-1 0-0 2, Ezewiro 0-2 0-0 0, Mutombo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-65 4-6 53.
Halftime_Creighton 35-21. 3-Point Goals_Creighton 8-29 (Nembhard 3-6, Scheierman 3-8, Kaluma 1-5, Alexander 1-7, Kalkbrenner 0-1, Farabello 0-2), Georgetown 3-11 (Heath 1-2, Mozone 1-3, Murray 1-3, Akok 0-1, Spears 0-2). Rebounds_Creighton 42 (Scheierman 11), Georgetown 33 (Murray 8). Assists_Creighton 12 (Alexander 5), Georgetown 9 (Spears 4). Total Fouls_Creighton 6, Georgetown 15. A_4,042 (20,356).
