FGFTReb
CREIGHTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Kaluma354-123-42-81012
Kalkbrenner327-112-22-83216
Alexander375-150-11-55011
Nembhard384-93-40-52114
Scheierman343-101-21-111310
Farabello110-20-00-2000
King70-10-01-2000
Miller50-00-00-1000
Mitchell10-00-00-0000
Totals20023-609-137-4212663

Percentages: FG .383, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Nembhard 3-6, Scheierman 3-8, Kaluma 1-5, Alexander 1-7, Kalkbrenner 0-1, Farabello 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Kalkbrenner 2, Kaluma, King).

Turnovers: 10 (Kalkbrenner 5, Kaluma 2, King, Nembhard, Scheierman).

Steals: 4 (Alexander 2, Scheierman 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
GEORGETOWNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Akok271-30-00-5022
Wahab266-92-31-70314
Murray374-142-31-83211
Riley171-60-01-4112
Spears355-180-01-14010
Heath193-60-00-1147
Mozone182-60-00-4015
Bristol121-10-00-1002
Ezewiro70-20-01-2010
Mutombo20-00-00-0010
Totals20023-654-65-3391553

Percentages: FG .354, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Heath 1-2, Mozone 1-3, Murray 1-3, Akok 0-1, Spears 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Riley).

Turnovers: 5 (Spears 2, Wahab 2, Riley).

Steals: 7 (Wahab 3, Akok 2, Murray, Riley).

Technical Fouls: None.

Creighton352863
Georgetown213253

A_4,042 (20,356).

