|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CREIGHTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kaluma
|35
|4-12
|3-4
|2-8
|1
|0
|12
|Kalkbrenner
|32
|7-11
|2-2
|2-8
|3
|2
|16
|Alexander
|37
|5-15
|0-1
|1-5
|5
|0
|11
|Nembhard
|38
|4-9
|3-4
|0-5
|2
|1
|14
|Scheierman
|34
|3-10
|1-2
|1-11
|1
|3
|10
|Farabello
|11
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|King
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Miller
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Mitchell
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-60
|9-13
|7-42
|12
|6
|63
Percentages: FG .383, FT .692.
3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Nembhard 3-6, Scheierman 3-8, Kaluma 1-5, Alexander 1-7, Kalkbrenner 0-1, Farabello 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Kalkbrenner 2, Kaluma, King).
Turnovers: 10 (Kalkbrenner 5, Kaluma 2, King, Nembhard, Scheierman).
Steals: 4 (Alexander 2, Scheierman 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGETOWN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Akok
|27
|1-3
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|2
|2
|Wahab
|26
|6-9
|2-3
|1-7
|0
|3
|14
|Murray
|37
|4-14
|2-3
|1-8
|3
|2
|11
|Riley
|17
|1-6
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|1
|2
|Spears
|35
|5-18
|0-0
|1-1
|4
|0
|10
|Heath
|19
|3-6
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|4
|7
|Mozone
|18
|2-6
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|1
|5
|Bristol
|12
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Ezewiro
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|0
|Mutombo
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-65
|4-6
|5-33
|9
|15
|53
Percentages: FG .354, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Heath 1-2, Mozone 1-3, Murray 1-3, Akok 0-1, Spears 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Riley).
Turnovers: 5 (Spears 2, Wahab 2, Riley).
Steals: 7 (Wahab 3, Akok 2, Murray, Riley).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Creighton
|35
|28
|—
|63
|Georgetown
|21
|32
|—
|53
A_4,042 (20,356).
