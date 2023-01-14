FGFTReb
PROVIDENCEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Croswell305-90-17-100410
Hopkins336-137-81-102420
Breed323-102-21-7148
Carter384-144-42-63113
Locke365-120-00-20412
Moore101-30-02-6112
Floyd90-10-00-0110
Pierre81-30-01-2102
Castro40-00-00-0000
Totals20025-6513-1514-4391967

Percentages: FG .385, FT .867.

3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Locke 2-7, Hopkins 1-1, Carter 1-5, Floyd 0-1, Pierre 0-1, Breed 0-2, Moore 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Carter 3, Moore).

Turnovers: 11 (Hopkins 4, Breed 2, Carter 2, Croswell, Locke, Moore).

Steals: 4 (Breed, Floyd, Hopkins, Locke).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CREIGHTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Kaluma264-81-11-3239
Kalkbrenner367-97-112-70221
Alexander385-1110-110-63320
Nembhard340-70-01-4310
Scheierman328-130-00-73519
Farabello191-30-00-2202
Miller101-20-00-0012
King40-10-00-0000
Mitchell10-00-00-0000
Totals20026-5418-234-29131573

Percentages: FG .481, FT .783.

3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Scheierman 3-6, Farabello 0-1, Kaluma 0-1, Miller 0-1, Alexander 0-3, Nembhard 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Kalkbrenner 4, Alexander).

Turnovers: 7 (Kalkbrenner 3, Scheierman 2, Kaluma, Nembhard).

Steals: 6 (Farabello 2, Kaluma 2, Alexander, Nembhard).

Technical Fouls: None.

Providence293867
Creighton413273

.

