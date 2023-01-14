|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PROVIDENCE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Croswell
|30
|5-9
|0-1
|7-10
|0
|4
|10
|Hopkins
|33
|6-13
|7-8
|1-10
|2
|4
|20
|Breed
|32
|3-10
|2-2
|1-7
|1
|4
|8
|Carter
|38
|4-14
|4-4
|2-6
|3
|1
|13
|Locke
|36
|5-12
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|4
|12
|Moore
|10
|1-3
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|1
|2
|Floyd
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Pierre
|8
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|0
|2
|Castro
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-65
|13-15
|14-43
|9
|19
|67
Percentages: FG .385, FT .867.
3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Locke 2-7, Hopkins 1-1, Carter 1-5, Floyd 0-1, Pierre 0-1, Breed 0-2, Moore 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Carter 3, Moore).
Turnovers: 11 (Hopkins 4, Breed 2, Carter 2, Croswell, Locke, Moore).
Steals: 4 (Breed, Floyd, Hopkins, Locke).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CREIGHTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kaluma
|26
|4-8
|1-1
|1-3
|2
|3
|9
|Kalkbrenner
|36
|7-9
|7-11
|2-7
|0
|2
|21
|Alexander
|38
|5-11
|10-11
|0-6
|3
|3
|20
|Nembhard
|34
|0-7
|0-0
|1-4
|3
|1
|0
|Scheierman
|32
|8-13
|0-0
|0-7
|3
|5
|19
|Farabello
|19
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|0
|2
|Miller
|10
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|King
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Mitchell
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-54
|18-23
|4-29
|13
|15
|73
Percentages: FG .481, FT .783.
3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Scheierman 3-6, Farabello 0-1, Kaluma 0-1, Miller 0-1, Alexander 0-3, Nembhard 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Kalkbrenner 4, Alexander).
Turnovers: 7 (Kalkbrenner 3, Scheierman 2, Kaluma, Nembhard).
Steals: 6 (Farabello 2, Kaluma 2, Alexander, Nembhard).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Providence
|29
|38
|—
|67
|Creighton
|41
|32
|—
|73
.
