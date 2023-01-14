PROVIDENCE (14-4)
Croswell 5-9 0-1 10, Hopkins 6-13 7-8 20, Breed 3-10 2-2 8, Carter 4-14 4-4 13, Locke 5-12 0-0 12, Moore 1-3 0-0 2, Floyd 0-1 0-0 0, Pierre 1-3 0-0 2, Castro 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-65 13-15 67.
CREIGHTON (10-8)
Kaluma 4-8 1-1 9, Kalkbrenner 7-9 7-11 21, Alexander 5-11 10-11 20, Nembhard 0-7 0-0 0, Scheierman 8-13 0-0 19, Farabello 1-3 0-0 2, Miller 1-2 0-0 2, King 0-1 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 18-23 73.
Halftime_Creighton 41-29. 3-Point Goals_Providence 4-19 (Locke 2-7, Hopkins 1-1, Carter 1-5, Floyd 0-1, Pierre 0-1, Breed 0-2, Moore 0-2), Creighton 3-16 (Scheierman 3-6, Farabello 0-1, Kaluma 0-1, Miller 0-1, Alexander 0-3, Nembhard 0-4). Fouled Out_Scheierman. Rebounds_Providence 43 (Croswell, Hopkins 10), Creighton 29 (Kalkbrenner, Scheierman 7). Assists_Providence 9 (Carter 3), Creighton 13 (Alexander, Nembhard, Scheierman 3). Total Fouls_Providence 19, Creighton 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.