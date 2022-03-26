|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CREIGHTON (23-9)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bachelor
|12
|1-5
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|0
|2
|Ronsiek
|26
|1-7
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|2
|2
|Brotzki
|28
|5-9
|1-2
|0-6
|1
|2
|13
|Jensen
|39
|3-8
|2-2
|1-8
|1
|1
|10
|Rembao
|32
|5-8
|6-8
|0-0
|4
|4
|19
|Saunders
|12
|1-3
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|4
|2
|Brake
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Maly
|24
|7-10
|4-4
|1-4
|1
|2
|21
|Mogensen
|25
|3-8
|0-0
|0-5
|4
|1
|7
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-58
|13-16
|7-36
|15
|17
|76
Percentages: FG 44.828, FT .813.
3-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (Rembao 3-6, Maly 3-4, Brotzki 2-5, Jensen 2-4, Mogensen 1-3, Bachelor 0-2, Ronsiek 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Brotzki 1, Mogensen 1)
Turnovers: 10 (Brotzki 3, Rembao 2, Maly 2, Ronsiek 1, Saunders 1, Mogensen 1)
Steals: 4 (Brotzki 2, Mogensen 2)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|IOWA ST. (28-7)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Diew
|36
|5-11
|2-4
|1-5
|0
|1
|15
|Kane
|9
|1-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|2
|Donarski
|40
|4-14
|2-2
|1-3
|1
|1
|11
|Ashley Joens
|33
|3-11
|7-7
|2-4
|1
|3
|14
|Ryan
|40
|10-16
|0-0
|1-8
|6
|3
|22
|Jordao
|8
|0-3
|1-2
|3-5
|0
|1
|1
|Espenmiller-McGraw
|15
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|4
|3
|Aubrey Joens
|19
|0-5
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|4
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-63
|12-15
|11-36
|8
|18
|68
Percentages: FG 38.095, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Diew 3-4, Ryan 2-5, Donarski 1-6, As.Joens 1-4, Espenmiller-McGraw 1-2, Au.Joens 0-4)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Jordao 3, Diew 1)
Turnovers: 10 (Donarski 3, Ryan 3, Kane 1, As.Joens 1, Jordao 1, Espenmiller-McGraw 1)
Steals: 3 (Donarski 1, As.Joens 1, Ryan 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Creighton
|13
|17
|29
|17
|—
|76
|Iowa St.
|16
|14
|21
|17
|—
|68
A_8,811
Officials_In'Fini Robinson, Edward Sidlasky, Michael McConnell
