FGFTReb
CREIGHTON (23-9)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bachelor121-50-01-2202
Ronsiek261-70-01-4222
Brotzki285-91-20-61213
Jensen393-82-21-81110
Rembao325-86-80-04419
Saunders121-30-01-3042
Brake20-00-00-0010
Maly247-104-41-41221
Mogensen253-80-00-5417
Team00-00-02-4000
Totals20026-5813-167-36151776

Percentages: FG 44.828, FT .813.

3-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (Rembao 3-6, Maly 3-4, Brotzki 2-5, Jensen 2-4, Mogensen 1-3, Bachelor 0-2, Ronsiek 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Brotzki 1, Mogensen 1)

Turnovers: 10 (Brotzki 3, Rembao 2, Maly 2, Ronsiek 1, Saunders 1, Mogensen 1)

Steals: 4 (Brotzki 2, Mogensen 2)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
IOWA ST. (28-7)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Diew365-112-41-50115
Kane91-10-01-3012
Donarski404-142-21-31111
Ashley Joens333-117-72-41314
Ryan4010-160-01-86322
Jordao80-31-23-5011
Espenmiller-McGraw151-20-00-2043
Aubrey Joens190-50-00-3040
Team00-00-02-3000
Totals20024-6312-1511-3681868

Percentages: FG 38.095, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Diew 3-4, Ryan 2-5, Donarski 1-6, As.Joens 1-4, Espenmiller-McGraw 1-2, Au.Joens 0-4)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Jordao 3, Diew 1)

Turnovers: 10 (Donarski 3, Ryan 3, Kane 1, As.Joens 1, Jordao 1, Espenmiller-McGraw 1)

Steals: 3 (Donarski 1, As.Joens 1, Ryan 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Creighton1317291776
Iowa St.1614211768

A_8,811

Officials_In'Fini Robinson, Edward Sidlasky, Michael McConnell

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you