CREIGHTON (23-9)
Bachelor 1-5 0-0 2, Ronsiek 1-7 0-0 2, Brotzki 5-9 1-2 13, Jensen 3-8 2-2 10, Rembao 5-8 6-8 19, Saunders 1-3 0-0 2, Brake 0-0 0-0 0, Maly 7-10 4-4 21, Mogensen 3-8 0-0 7, Totals 26-58 13-16 76
IOWA ST. (28-7)
Diew 5-11 2-4 15, Kane 1-1 0-0 2, Donarski 4-14 2-2 11, Ashley Joens 3-11 7-7 14, Ryan 10-16 0-0 22, Jordao 0-3 1-2 1, Espenmiller-McGraw 1-2 0-0 3, Aubrey Joens 0-5 0-0 0, Totals 24-63 12-15 68
|Creighton
|13
|17
|29
|17
|—
|76
|Iowa St.
|16
|14
|21
|17
|—
|68
3-Point Goals_Creighton 11-25 (Bachelor 0-2, Ronsiek 0-1, Brotzki 2-5, Jensen 2-4, Rembao 3-6, Maly 3-4, Mogensen 1-3), Iowa St. 8-25 (Diew 3-4, Donarski 1-6, As.Joens 1-4, Ryan 2-5, Espenmiller-McGraw 1-2, Au.Joens 0-4). Assists_Creighton 15 (Mogensen 4, Rembao 4), Iowa St. 8 (Ryan 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Creighton 36 (Jensen 8), Iowa St. 36 (Ryan 8). Total Fouls_Creighton 17, Iowa St. 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_8,811.
